SEC Battle Brewing for Brentwood Academy LB Kenneth Simon II

Brentwood Academy linebacker Kenneth Simon II is starting to narrow things down, and four SEC programs have his full attention: Ole Miss, Alabama, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

The four‑star prospect has picked up offers from just about every major program in the country, but his focus now sits squarely inside the conference.

Simon has been one of the fastest‑rising recruits in Tennessee over the past few months, climbing into the top 10 in the state and earning a top‑15 national ranking at linebacker. At 6‑foot‑2 and around 200 pounds, he’s the kind of athlete evaluators circle early and the kind who forces staffs to stay on him deep into the offseason.

🚨NEWS🚨 4-star safety Kenneth Simon is down to Tennessee, Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas A&M, he tells Rivals‼️ Read: https://t.co/pobhqg1AKE pic.twitter.com/660BQ938s3 — Rivals (@Rivals) January 27, 2026

Ole Miss has been pushing hard, but another SEC power is making a real move: Alabama. Simon told Rivals that the Tide’s scheme fit and his growing relationship with the staff have his attention.

“The winning history they have sets the standard high,” he said. “It’s something I would love to be a part of.”

Right now, Alabama and Tennessee sit at the top for the Navy All‑American Bowl standout, but the race is far from over.

With spring visits coming and momentum shifting week to week, Simon’s recruitment is shaping up to be one of the SEC’s more intriguing battles.

Scouting Report

From 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins:

“Modern 3-4 linebacker projection with the athleticism, physicality and awareness to play all three downs. Began prep career as a safety, but got more and more snaps in the box as a junior for a Brentwood Academy squad that captured a Tennessee Division II-AA championship.

“Displays impressive downhill thrust as he shoots forward and closes gaps. Swiftly changes directions from a second-level perch and takes sharp angles to the football. Tends to come to balance as a tackler and will try to explode through contact. Can be dangerous on the blitz with his get-off and will dip around tackles.

“Might not be the biggest, but is the son of a former NFL defender, which suggests that he’s likely only going to get bigger. Projects at this stage as a versatile piece for a Power Four defense that can help limit the run and pass.”