Why Dylan Haley Is One of Ole Miss’ Most Intriguing 2027 Targets

Recruiting for the Class of 2027 is spinning faster than fighter pilot’s training centrifuge and Ole Miss is in the thick of it.

Rebels’ coach Pete Golding and his staff spent a better part of January crisscrossing the nation to visit recruits they hope to bring to Oxford next spring.

One of the more intriguing names on the board is Dylan Haley, a prospect who might end up being one of the SEC’s most dangerous two‑way players. Ole Miss is right in the middle of it.

Haley, out of Flowery Branch (Ga.) Cherokee Bluff looks every bit of his listed 6‑foot‑1, 180 pounds. On defense, he’s the kind of corner who can line up anywhere in the secondary, using his length and range to erase space.

But what makes him especially interesting is what he does with the ball. Last season he hauled in nearly 50 catches for more than 500 yards and six touchdowns, flashing the kind of playmaking ability that makes college staffs wonder: cornerback… or offensive weapon? Or maybe even both?

That versatility has drawn a crowd, especially from the SEC. Auburn, Florida, Ole Miss, and Tennessee have all pushed hard, and Haley says the relationships he’s building are already shaping the race.

Ole Miss has made its case early. Haley visited Oxford last fall and left impressed by the atmosphere and the staff. He’s been in steady contact with safeties coach Wes Neighbors III and Golding, who stopped by in January. The Rebels see him as a fit and potentially a matchup nightmare on either side of the ball.

“Coach Neighbors has been recruiting me hard, and Coach Brown is another coach I talk to a lot,” Haley said to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Coach Golding came by to see me in January, and he was great to talk to. The atmosphere was great when I was there for the South Carolina game too.”

Haley hit several campuses last fall, and more visits are coming.

“I will be at Georgia Tech on March 12, then at Tennessee on March 25,” Haley said. “In April, I will be at Florida on April 4, then at Auburn on April 17-18. Ole Miss has not set a date yet, but I will be there too. I will probably be at Auburn earlier as well.”

With his skill set and trajectory, he’s the kind of recruit who could shift a depth chart or an entire SEC secondary the moment he arrives.