Mississippi’s Next Elite Defensive Lineman Sparks Familiar Recruiting War

Mississippi keeps producing blue‑chip defensive linemen, and once again the state’s two biggest programs are bracing for another backyard fight.

This time, the spotlight is on Ackerman’s Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, a four‑star defensive lineman from Choctaw County whose recruitment has already turned into one of the headliners of the 2027 cycle.

Shumaker isn’t just another in‑state name. He’s a Top‑50 national prospect, the No. 4 defensive lineman in the country, and a 6‑foot‑3, 260‑pound force who’s been dominating varsity football since he was a freshman.

Naturally, the offers have piled up: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas A&M amongst others. But the real tension sits right here at home.

“I have been enjoying everything during my recruitment,” Shumaker said to Gene’s Page. “I have been getting visits from different schools. Coaches have been coming by to see me on a regular basis. Ole Miss and Mississippi State both have made their way down to see me. I am excited about being recruited by both schools in the same state where I am playing.”

Both Ole Miss and Mississippi State want him. Both need him. And both know exactly what it means when a Mississippi defensive lineman of this caliber starts trending toward decision time.

“This is going to be a very important offseason for me,” Shumaker said. “There are a lot of decisions that I am going to be having to make. I am going to have to decide on where to go for official visits, combines, etc. This is a time for me and my family to just think about what we think are going to be the best situations for us. I want to be able to be in the best position that I can be in.”

Ole Miss has leaned heavily on defensive line coach Randall Joyner, whose return for 2026 was a massive piece of continuity.

Joyner and the Rebels have built a strong relationship with Shumaker, and having former Choctaw County star Caleb Cunningham already in Oxford doesn’t hurt.

But Mississippi State isn’t sitting quietly. The Bulldogs are expected to host Shumaker the weekend of June 19 (a major visit date for most of their in‑state priorities) and Jeff Lebby’s staff has made it clear he’s one of the crown jewels on their board.

This is the kind of recruitment that defines the tone of an era. It’s about borders, bragging rights, and who controls the state’s trenches.

And as Shumaker’s stock keeps climbing, the battle between Oxford and Starkville is only just getting started.