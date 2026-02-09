Ole Miss, Mississippi State Locked in Early Battle for WR Sheldon Isaac

Ole Miss has fought plenty of recruiting battles over the years, but every now and then one pops up that feels a little more personal.

That’s where things stand with McComb wide receiver Sheldon Isaac, a 2027 prospect who has quickly become one of the most intriguing players in Mississippi and, naturally, a tug‑of‑war target between the state’s two biggest programs.

Isaac’s rise has been fast and loud. At 6-foot and 165 pounds, he’s already a Top‑100 receiver nationally, and his offer list keeps growing: Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt — the usual SEC crowd that shows up when a Mississippi kid starts putting real numbers on tape. His junior season only poured gasoline on the interest.

“Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot,” Isaac told Tennessee Volunteers On SI last fall.

But this recruitment has a familiar edge.

Ole Miss wants to keep him in the state and so does Mississippi State. And both staffs know what it means when a Magnolia State skill player starts trending upward this early.

Isaac has already admitted Tennessee sits high on his list because of how often the Vols throw the ball, but Ole Miss and Mississippi State are right there, circling each other like they always do.

The Rebels have made him a priority, checking in throughout January as Pete Golding and his staff map out their 2027 board. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, aren’t backing off and they rarely do when an in‑state playmaker is involved.

Mississippi State has an advantage in Isaac’s recruitment. His older brother is Sanfrisco Magee, who scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs in their Duke’s Mayo Bowl game.

“I have been having a great time during this offseason,” Isaac said to Gene’s Page. “It is a great feeling to have a lot of coaches talking to me and telling me that they want me to come and play for their program. I am excited about how things have been going with my recruitment. Some coaches have been telling me that they want me to come and visit their school. I am also expecting to see some coaches come and see me at my high school this year.”

This is one of those recruitments that feels bigger than a single player. It’s about turf, perception, and momentum. And for Ole Miss, it’s about proving it can win the battles that happen closest to home.