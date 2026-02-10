Why Ole Miss Keeps Recruiting Quarterbacks Like Jamison Roberts

In this modern era of football, quarterbacks are the sport’s lottery tickets.

You keep buying them because you never know which one is going to hit, when it’s going to hit, or how quickly the ones you thought were sure things might disappear.

That’s the backdrop for the Rebels continuing to evaluate 2027 four‑star prospect Jamison Roberts, even with Keegan Croucher already committed.

“Pete Golding coming down to see me showed me a lot. I have a lot of respect for him as a coach,” Roberts said to Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “Even though he is a defensive coach, the offense stays the same and they keep producing top quarterbacks.”

Croucher committed last summer and has stayed largely because of joe Judge’s presence on staff. He’s still being pursued by multiple Power Four programs, but that’s not a sign of wavering. It’s simply the reality of being a talented quarterback in a market where everyone is always looking.

NEWS: Saraland ‘27 QB Jamison Roberts has released a Top 8. @JamisonERoberts Oklahoma, Auburn, Iowa, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Duke, Northwestern, Arkansas. Roberts plans to visit Norman for the “Future Freaks” Junior Day. He has other visits planned that will be announced soon. pic.twitter.com/L1DgtCtmqc — Larry Rudolph (@ScoutFball) February 9, 2026

And Ole Miss is looking, too. Not because it doubts Croucher. Not because it doubts AJ Maddox or Rees Wise or Deuce Knight.

But because the roster math at quarterback has never been more volatile. There’s no guarantee any of those quarterbacks are on the roster after 2026 and there’s no guarantee they’ll be successful (we have no reason to believe they won’t be, but you never know).

That’s why programs recruit the position every single cycle, and why more coaches privately admit they should be taking two high school quarterbacks a year.

Bring them in. See how they develop. Let them learn the system, adjust to college life, and sort out the depth chart organically. It’s not about replacing anyone. Rather it’s about insulating yourself from the chaos that defines the sport.

Quarterback recruiting isn’t black and white. It’s nuance, timing, projection, and contingency planning.

Ole Miss liking Roberts doesn’t mean Croucher is slipping. It means the Rebels understand the landscape. They know the portal can gut a depth chart overnight. They know injuries can rewrite a season. They know the best programs don’t wait for problems. Instead, they prepare for them.

Whether the future belongs to Deuce Knight in 2027, or Maddox, or Wise, or Croucher, Ole Miss wants options. That’s not insecurity. That’s strategy. In today’s game, quarterback recruiting isn’t about finding one. It’s about finding enough.

Because the truth is simple: you keep buying tickets. You keep taking swings. You keep stacking quarterbacks.

Eventually, one hits big and then you’re grateful you never stopped recruiting them.