Ole Miss Makes Top Eight for Elite 2027 Cornerback Jaden Carey

Ole Miss made the cut for Jaden Carey’s top eight, and that alone tells you the Rebels are firmly in the mix for one of the most coveted defensive backs in the 2027 class.

The St. Thomas Aquinas four‑star cornerback trimmed things down this week, and Pete Golding’s group survived the cut alongside Ohio State, Auburn, Florida, Oregon, Miami, and Notre Dame.

Carey is a Top‑50 corner nationally and one of the more heavily pursued juniors in Florida after a strong season in the secondary.

At 6-foot and 165-pounds, he’s already pulled offers from just about every major program that recruits the Sunshine State, and the rankings reflect that attention.

Rivals is especially high on him, slotting him inside the national top 260 and rankings him as the No. 28 overall cornerback in the class.

Ole Miss is hoping to get him on campus for an official visit, but the Rebels aren’t the only ones pushing hard. In fact, two in‑state powers may be the biggest obstacles standing between Carey and Oxford.

Florida has surged in his recruitment after a recent visit to Gainesville. Carey came away impressed with the Gators’ pitch, the staff’s energy, and the family feel around the program.

He’s been open about how much that one trip moved Florida up his board, and he plans to circle back once the dead period ends.

“They definitely sit at the top end of my list,” Carey recently told CaneSport. “Because they’ve been doing a great job. I mean just with the one visit, just showing me how much of a family atmosphere they have and showing how much they want me to be a Gator and be a part of what they’re building there. It’s really special.”

And then there’s Miami, which might have the most natural connection of all. Carey’s father, Marcus Carey, played safety for the Hurricanes and played alongside Mario Cristobal on Miami’s 1989 and 1991 national championship teams.

That kind of family history doesn’t guarantee anything, but it absolutely keeps the Canes in the thick of it.

So yes, Ole Miss is in the top eight. That’s real traction.

But if the Rebels want to stay in this thing deep into the summer, they’ll have to fend off two Florida programs with strong momentum and, in Miami’s case, a whole lot of legacy pull.