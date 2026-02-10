New Twist in Trinidad Chambliss Case as Ole Miss Seeks NCAA Reconsideration

With the all important preliminary injunction hearing for Trinidad Chambliss roughly 48 hours away, there wasn’t expected to be much news in the lead up to the hearing.

Especially nothing like what Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger is reporting.

According to Dellenger, Ole Miss filed a “reconsideration” with the NCAA over its decision not to grant Chambliss another year of eligibility.

“Ole Miss today filed to the NCAA a *reconsideration* over the denial of QB Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver and appeal, sources tell @YahooSports,” Dellenger wrote via X. “The reconsideration method is available for schools and players who have new information or evidence related to the case.

“Ole Miss’ reconsideration is expected to focus on unearthed evidence over Chambliss’ 2022 season at Ferris State, where he believes he was entitled to a medical redshirt related to a severe case of tonsillitis.”

Ole Miss today filed to the NCAA a *reconsideration* over the denial of QB Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility waiver and appeal, sources tell @YahooSports. The reconsideration method is available for schools and players who have new information or evidence related to the case. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 9, 2026

Last week, the NCAA denied Chambliss’ appeal of its denial of Chambliss’ waiver seeking another year of eligibility. Once that happened, it appeared that all avenues with the NCAA had been exhausted and any hopes of Chambliss suiting up in 2026 with the Rebels rested with a Mississippi state court.

But it appears there’s another avenue to try, which falls in line with the university’s previous statements about supporting Chambliss in his fight to play next season.

“The NCAA Athletics Eligibility Subcommittee’s decision to deny Trinidad’s appeal is indefensible in light of the undisputed facts,” a statement from Ole Miss said. “The NCAA staff and subcommittee asserted that Trinidad was not denied the opportunity to compete during the 2022 season, despite the reality that he did not dress for a single game while suffering from severe, incapacitating medical conditions.

“Those conditions were fully and contemporaneously documented by his treating physician, yet this waiver request was still denied when it should have been approved at the NCAA staff level.

“Trinidad’s representatives will continue to pursue all available legal remedies, and we will publicly stand behind Trinidad while holding the NCAA accountable for a decision that fails to align with its own rules, precedent, and the documented medical record.”

Now, Chambliss will head to court where he is represented by prominent attorney Tom Mars as he continues looking to receive eligibility for the 2026 season.

“Chambliss stands to make lucrative money if granted another season of eligibility,” Dellenger wrote. “He re-signed with Ole Miss contingent on his eligibility for a compensation package at more than $5 million in salary – a figure he’d be difficult to earn next year in the NFL.”