Louisiana Five-Star Ahmad Hudson Includes Ole Miss in Top 12

Ruston (La.) five-star tight end Ahmad Hudson has narrowed his recruitment to 12 schools, and Ole Miss is still very much in the mix as the 2027 standout works through the next phase of his process.

Hudson, rated as the No. 1 tight end in the class, has drawn national attention thanks to his production in both football and basketball.

He caught 39 passes for 754 yards and six touchdowns as a sophomore, then followed it with a dominant basketball season that earned him Ruston Daily Leader MVP and Louisiana District 2‑5A MVP honors.

That two‑sport profile has made him a priority for programs across the country. He recently unveiled his top 12 schools that includes Ole Miss, as well as LSU, Oregon, Nebraska, Auburn, Texas A&M, Texas, Florida, Ohio State, Miami, USC, and Alabama.

Ole Miss has kept steady contact, especially with the addition of Frank Wilson to the staff. Wilson visited Ruston last month as the Rebels continue to evaluate Hudson and stay involved in his recruitment.

LSU and Nebraska are also expected to remain key players, but Ole Miss is positioned to stay in the conversation as Hudson moves toward the next steps of his decision.

Safety Jayden Anding

Hudson isn’t the only player at Ruston Ole Miss is recruiting. Pete Golding and Wilson were at the Louisiana high school to visit with safety Jayden Anding.

Anding is rated as the No. 148 overall recruit in the Class of 2027, No. 15 overall safety and No. 8 player in the state. His older brother, Aidan, is also a recent LSU signee.

Historically, LSU has done a good job at keeping Louisiana’s best high schoolers in the state. But a large part of that in the last 10 years has been because of Wilson. Hudson confirmed Wilson’s impact on recruiting to OMSpirit.

“It does (have an impact) because coach Frank played a big role in recruiting me to LSU,” Hudson said. “Just him being a Louisiana guy (stands out).”

Of course, in recruiting nothing is guaranteed and anything can happen.