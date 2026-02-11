Ole Miss Sends Five to the NFL Combine After Historic 2025 Season

Three former Ole Miss football players just earned Super Bowl rings after Seattle’s dominant win against New England in Super Bowl LX last Sunday.

Safety Chris Paul Jr. won a ring in his third NFL season and linebackers Jared Ivey and AJ Finley got theirs in their rookie seasons.

With nearly 40 former Rebels in the NFL, there’s a good chance more players will get Super Bowl rings in the near future. But that number of Ole Miss alumni is about to grow.

The 2026 NFL Draft is two months away and will see some more Rebels be added to NFL rosters. Which ones remains to be seen, but a good guess would be the five Rebels invited to the Scouting Combine later this month.

Wide receivers De’Zhaun Stribling and Harrison Wallace III, tight end Dae’Quan Wright, defensive tackle Zxavian Harris and offensive lineman Diego Pounds all received invitations to the combine and will participate in the week-long event that begins February 23 in Indianapolis.

Stribling and Wallace were the leading receivers for Ole Miss this past season and were important pieces of its run to the College Football Playoff semifinals. Wallace had 61 catches for 934 yards and four touchdowns. Stribling had 55 catches for 811 yards and six touchdowns.

Pounds started every game at left tackle this season and was named SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week twice last season. Against Arkansas he played all 74 snaps and helped the Rebels gain 475 total yards while allowing just one sack.

He later won the honor after helping Ole Miss post 431 rushing yards in a ranked road win against Oklahoma, with the OL yielding only one sack and ranking among the SEC’s best in pressure rate allowed.

Harris was dominant force in the interior of the Ole Miss defensive line. He played in all 15 games and recorded 58 total tackles, nine tackles for a loss and three sacks. He also had one interception and three pass breakups.

Will Another Rebel be Invited?

One notable name not listed on the long list of scouting combine attendees is quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Chambliss is currently fighting to gain another season of eligibility to play for Ole Miss in 2026 and the key battle is set to take place Thursday in a Calhoun County courthouse. However, should Chambliss not be granted a preliminary injunction, he may end up in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine later this month.

The general feeling is that Chambliss will get his additional year of eligibility and he hasn’t been included in mock drafts or any positional rankings/draft boards.

And Ole Miss fans hope it stays that way.