The Outside Noise: What Thursday’s Injunction Hearing Means for Ole Miss, NCAA

In the latest episode of The Outside Noise we dives into Thursday’s preliminary injunction hearing between Ole Miss quarterback and Trinidad Chambliss.

Judge Robert Whitwell granted Chambliss’ request for a preliminary injunction as his lawsuit against the NCAA progresses. That means the NCAA can’t prevent Chambliss from playing until after the lawsuit is completed, which will likely be after the 2026 season.

In today’s episode, we break down what the ruling means for Chambliss, Ole Miss and the NCAA as it continues to go to court over its eligibility rules.