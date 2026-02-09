The Outside Noise: Super Bowl LX, AP Poll Confusion and Trinidad Chambliss’ Legal Fight

In the latest episode of The Outside Noise, we break down the biggest storylines around Ole Miss athletics and beyond.

From a recap of Super Bowl LX — where three former Rebels celebrated on the winning Seattle Seahawks roster — to a critical look at the latest AP Women’s Basketball Poll, this episode dives into the narratives that matter.

We also preview the upcoming preliminary injunction hearing for Trinidad Chambliss, examining what’s next in his eligibility battle.

Watch the video above for full analysis and insights.