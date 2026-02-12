Ole Miss Continues Push for Vanderbilt Commit Jeremiah Douglas

In college football recruiting, nothing is official until the paperwork is signed, which is why Ole Miss is still actively recruiting Jeremiah Douglas.

Despite the Crandall (Tex.) three-star wideout committing to Clark Lea and Vanderbilt back in December, Pete Golding and the Rebels have kept the pressure on as they try to flip one of the more intriguing receivers in the 2027 class.

Douglas sits as a Top-100 wideout nationally, and while Vanderbilt holds his verbal pledge, plenty of SEC programs are making things interesting. The 6-foot, 170-pound junior has stacked offers from Texas, USC, SMU, Arkansas, and others, and several of those schools are still pushing.

Douglas is coming off a strong junior season that saw him make 66 catches for 1,032 total yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games. His recruitment reflects that rise.

Official Visits Planned

According to Rivals, Ole Miss, LSU, Texas, SMU, and Kansas State are among the teams working hardest to flip him as he moves through a pivotal offseason. Douglas already has an official visit locked in with Vanderbilt for May 28-31, and he’s still high on what the Commodores are building.

“Feeling really great about Vandy, and I love how much consistency they have with me and they value my talent there,” Douglas told Rivals. “They really make me feel at home and I can’t wait to be down in Nashville.”

Even so, Ole Miss hasn’t gone anywhere. The Rebels have stayed steady in his recruitment, and Douglas says they’ll get an official visit in June.

“Coach (L’Damian) Washington has been consistent in his communication,” he said. “Been keeping their foot hard on the gas and make it known I’m wanted at their program. What excited me is the new staff they have brought in. There’s a lot of knowledge and experience.”

Ex-Ole Miss Coaches in the Mix

There’s also a Baton Rouge connection still working on him. Members of the previous Ole Miss staff now at LSU have kept in touch, and George McDonald stopped by Crandall High last month to offer Douglas personally. He’s remained active in the recruitment since, and Douglas plans to visit LSU for a spring practice.

“Coach (Lane) Kiffin is really building something over there!” he said. “Bringing a lot of dogs out there! Coach McDonald has been texting me and checking on me every other day, being consistent with his effort. They’re making me feel like a top priority and that has definitely caught my attention, and so does the love they show.”

Vanderbilt may hold the commitment today, but Ole Miss is very much in the picture as the calendar turns toward official visits.