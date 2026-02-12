Judge Weighs Future of Trinidad Chambliss After Injunction Hearing

Trinidad Chambliss has exhausted every avenue possible through the NCAA to gain another year of eligibility.

On Thursday, the NCAA denied Ole Miss’s request for reconsideration about the organization’s decision to deny Chambliss’ appeal. That news was announced as Chambliss was beginning his final avenue of pursuit.

Chambliss, his attorneys, the NCAA’s attorneys and a jury box full of reporters converged at a Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Mississippi for a preliminary injunction hearing.

The hearing lasted nearly six hours and featured witness testimony from Dr. Ford Dye, Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, Cheryl Chambliss, the mother of Trinidad, and Chambliss himself.

Judge Robert Whitwell to Trinidad Chambliss with pointed questions and answered immediately. pic.twitter.com/7F52Rao9nW — Brad Logan (@BradLoganCOTE) February 12, 2026

Now, we wait for judge Robert Whitwell to consider the testimony and arguments made and issue a ruling either granting the injunction or not. In doing so, he’ll determine where Chambliss plays football next fall.

After closing arguments were made, Whitwell put the court into recess and retired to his chambers where he’ll review everything that has been said and submitted. He added he hopes to make a decision this afternoon.

So, stay tuned.

Thursday’s Hearing

Court scenes in TV shows and movies are always much more exciting and interesting than it is in real life. However there were some interesting moments that could be recreated for a movie.

Joe Judge revealing the fact he had to tell pregnant wives and partners of NFL players that the players “won’t be available for midnight feedings” would easily make the cut.

NEW: Ole Miss coach Joe Judge tells pregnant partners of players during the season that the father has to play good football. “He needs to be in another room, detached… he ain’t waking up for midnight feedings.” pic.twitter.com/LQG7t0fQtX — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) February 12, 2026

NEW: Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss’ attorney takes a stab at Miami QB Carson Beck: “I happened to watch some of the interview with Carson Beck… he wasn’t even going to classes anymore.” “Trinidad is enrolled in Ole Miss and looking forward to getting back with his teammates.” pic.twitter.com/uJNp1H2fU2 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) February 12, 2026

Closing arguments can also be fun when the attorneys start rebutting what another attorney just said five minutes ago. Of course, it is a Mississippi courthouse so there was plenty of southern humor-like moments (Whitwell asking Judge, who is from Philadelphia, to speak slower).

Oh, NCAA attorney Doug Minor was not happy about Trinidad Chambliss attorney William Liston supposedly bringing up new arguments “Don’t interrupt our closing” Past contentious in Mississippi pic.twitter.com/UhPdXYCd7W — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace) February 12, 2026

Overall, though, it wasn’t exciting. There was a lot of basic testimony that’s important when building a case in court and that’s why I’m mentioning this.

If you’re an Ole Miss fan who has never had the joys of serving on a jury or sit a courtroom, go watch the hearing. It’s about a topic you’re interested in and can be a way to learn what a real court looks like. Not what you see in Law & Order.