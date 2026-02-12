Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss after win over Tulane Green Wave
Judge Weighs Future of Trinidad Chambliss After Injunction Hearing

BY Taylor Hodges

Trinidad Chambliss has exhausted every avenue possible through the NCAA to gain another year of eligibility.

On Thursday, the NCAA denied Ole Miss’s request for reconsideration about the organization’s decision to deny Chambliss’ appeal. That news was announced as Chambliss was beginning his final avenue of pursuit.

Chambliss, his attorneys, the NCAA’s attorneys and a jury box full of reporters converged at a Calhoun County Courthouse in Pittsboro, Mississippi for a preliminary injunction hearing.

The hearing lasted nearly six hours and featured witness testimony from Dr. Ford Dye, Ole Miss quarterbacks coach Joe Judge, Cheryl Chambliss, the mother of Trinidad, and Chambliss himself.

Now, we wait for judge Robert Whitwell to consider the testimony and arguments made and issue a ruling either granting the injunction or not. In doing so, he’ll determine where Chambliss plays football next fall.

After closing arguments were made, Whitwell put the court into recess and retired to his chambers where he’ll review everything that has been said and submitted. He added he hopes to make a decision this afternoon.

So, stay tuned.

Thursday’s Hearing

Court scenes in TV shows and movies are always much more exciting and interesting than it is in real life. However there were some interesting moments that could be recreated for a movie.

Joe Judge revealing the fact he had to tell pregnant wives and partners of NFL players that the players “won’t be available for midnight feedings” would easily make the cut.

Closing arguments can also be fun when the attorneys start rebutting what another attorney just said five minutes ago. Of course, it is a Mississippi courthouse so there was plenty of southern humor-like moments (Whitwell asking Judge, who is from Philadelphia, to speak slower).

Overall, though, it wasn’t exciting. There was a lot of basic testimony that’s important when building a case in court and that’s why I’m mentioning this.

If you’re an Ole Miss fan who has never had the joys of serving on a jury or sit a courtroom, go watch the hearing. It’s about a topic you’re interested in and can be a way to learn what a real court looks like. Not what you see in Law & Order.

