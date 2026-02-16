Rebels Line Up Official Visit with EDGE Antwan Jackson

There’s no such thing as having too many pass rushers, and Ole Miss is acting like a program that understands that better than most.

The Rebels are already in deep with four‑star edge Mekai Brown, and now they’ve lined up another major target for an official visit.

Memphis (Tenn.) White Station edge rusher Antwan Jackson has locked in a June trip to Oxford as his recruitment heats up.

Jackson spent most of his high school career flying under the radar, but a breakout junior season changed everything. At 6‑foot‑6 and 225 pounds, he posted 46 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, seven pressures, three forced fumbles and even an interception. That’s the kind of stat line that tends to get SEC programs moving quickly.

Offers followed from Ole Miss, LSU, Alabama, Georgia and several others, and Jackson says a few schools have separated themselves early.

“Right now, Alabama, Ole Miss and Georgia stand out,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I was at Ole Miss for two games and they have a great atmosphere. The stadium is not as big as others, but the fans are loud and I loved the environment. I like Coach Golding too. He is a great coach.”

Traffic around him hasn’t slowed. Arkansas, Boston College, Memphis, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Texas all came through White Station last month, joining earlier visits from Georgia and Kentucky.

“A lot of coaches have been coming through and offering me,” Jackson said. “Everything has been going up for me in my recruitment — phone calls, texts, coaches coming to see me. It has been a lot.”

Like many talented recruits, Jackson has a simple goal.

“I want to play in the league one day.”

Ole Miss currently has four defensive ends/edge rushers in the NFL and have solid crop on the roster for the upcoming season with Suntarine Perkins, Kam franklin and Will Echoles likely to land on preseason honors lists.

PeteGolding and @CoachB_BROWN are in Memphis for the NEXT BIG THING! 🏟️ @OvertimeTwan (#5) is a 6'6" MONSTER we NEED in the Sip. 🦈 We don't just use the portal, we BUILD from the ground up! 🏆 #OleMiss #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/tecEV8Vnlo — Tom (@tlp39766) January 31, 2026

But Ole Miss isn’t the only school that can offer a path to the NFL.

“Coaches at those schools have experience on their staff and they get guys to the league,” he said. “Arkansas has guys who have coached in the NFL, so I like that a lot. Texas is just a school I have to visit. There is something about Texas. I want to see what it is like there in person.”

Ole Miss will get its shot June 5-7, when Jackson arrives for his official visit.

With his recruitment trending upward and his offseason shaping up to be a busy one, the Rebels are firmly in the race — and doing what programs with big defensive ambitions do: stacking themselves into as many pass‑rusher battles as possible.