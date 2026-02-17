Ole Miss Schedules Official Visit With Texas Tech WR Commit

Ole Miss isn’t wasting time with Benny Easter Jr., and the timing matters.

The four-star Humble (Tex.) Summer Creek wideout is already committed to Texas Tech. Now, though, Easter is reportedly scheduled to be in Oxford for an official visit June 5-7.

That’s the headline, because getting him on campus gives the Rebels a real chance to change the direction of a recruitment that once looked locked up.

“They have just continued to build a relationship and get 1 percent better every day,” Benny Easter Sr., his father, told Rivals.

Easter is one of the most productive receivers in the 2027 class and checks in as the No. 5 wideout nationally. His junior season numbers explain why: more than 1,300 yards, 89 catches, and 19 touchdowns while setting a single-season receiving record at Summer Creek. Everyone in the region has taken notice, including Ole Miss.

Texas Tech has held his verbal commitment since November, when Easter popped to the hometown program after a visit to Lubbock. The Red Raiders have momentum, continuity, and geography on their side.

“Those guys are great,” Easter Sr. told Rivals about Texas Tech. “They believed in my son since Day 1. We can’t wait to get back out there.”

But that hasn’t slowed down Pete Golding and the new Ole Miss staff, who jumped into the race this offseason and immediately made him a priority.

According to Rivals, the Rebels are now firmly in the mix alongside LSU, Texas, Vanderbilt, and Ohio State as the programs pushing hardest behind Texas Tech.

And Ole Miss isn’t just recruiting Easter — they’re bringing him in with other top Houston-area pass catchers, including four-star Alvin Mosley and Georgia commit Aden Starling, for that June 5-7 weekend.

That’s a strategic move: show him the vision, show him the class, and show him where he fits.

Easter remains one of the top committed receivers in the 2027 cycle, and Texas Tech will fight to keep him. But Ole Miss has positioned itself to make things interesting.

A visit is the first step. Momentum can follow.

Now the question becomes simple: Can Ole Miss flip the commitment?