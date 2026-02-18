Stephen A. Smith Headed to Oxford for Ole Miss-LSU Showdown

Thursday night at SJB Pavilion is shaping up to be a big one.

No. 17 Ole Miss will put its unbeaten home record on the line against No. 7 LSU at 8 p.m., and the Rebels are hoping the building feels even louder than it was Tuesday night in their 94-81 win over No. 21 Tennessee.

The home crowd has been a real part of that homecourt advantage, and coach Yolett McPhee‑McCuin hasn’t been shy about saying so.

“We had a good crowd tonight, but I was expecting more,” she said after the win. “We need more support, and we’re going to need it on Thursday against No. 7 LSU. Crowd support matters. It really does. LSU had a chance to go to Mardi Gras tonight while we fought for 40 minutes. The only thing that’s going to help us get through that game is our fans. We need them.”

It looks like she may get her wish. Members of the Ole Miss football team are expected to be in the building, based on McPhee‑McCuin’s social media posts.

When your football coach texts you first thing in the AM to say he’s pulling up with the fellas Thursday!!!! 💙❤️😁🏈🏀 — Coach Yo (@YolettMcCuin) February 18, 2026

And they won’t be the only notable guests.

Stephen A. Smith is coming to Oxford.

The whole thing started last month, when Smith made some digs at Ole Miss and Oxford. McPhee‑McCuin fired back in a press conference, Smith invited her onto his podcast, and the two ended up having a fun, friendly conversation. Somewhere in the middle of it, Smith promised he’d come to a game.

“I got love for you,” Smith told her. “And because it’s you, I’m going to come down to Oxford, Mississippi. It’s just for you. Ain’t nobody else getting me down to Oxford, Mississippi.”

“I’m holding you to this,” McPhee‑McCuin said. “I’ll be your tour guide. We’re going to show you around…”

Smith even scanned the schedule on air.

“I’m coming to a game. I’m looking at your schedule right now… I might try to make it for LSU.”

On Wednesday morning’s First Take, he made it official.

“There was some stuff going down with Lane Kiffin and I talked some mess about Ole Miss, Oxford, Mississippi and stuff like that,” Smith said. “There were folks who dared me to come down there and I promised them I would. So, I am showing up. Tomorrow night I will be in Oxford, Mississippi. There’s a wonderful coach down there, Coach Yo, and I promised her I would be there. I’m showing up.”

Time to give Stephen A. the Hotty Toddy experience🦈#HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/tWrdkU455S — Ole Miss Athletics (@OleMissSports) February 18, 2026

Smith coming to Ole Miss is important because of the platform he has and because of what he said originally about Oxford.

“Brothers don’t want to play in Oxford, Mississippi,” Smith said in an ESPN show. “You are not thinking if you are a black kid in Mississippi fine, but are you going to be able to recruit cats to come to Oxford?”

He’s already walked back those statements, but now he gets a chance to see why those comments were wrong himself.

As for the women’s basketball team itself, if the Rebels wanted a spotlight, they’re getting one. Now it’s on them, and their fans, to make the most of it.