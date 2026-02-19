Ole Miss Working Into the Mix for Five-Star Interior Lineman Albert Simien

Ole Miss has a pretty good handle on what its offensive line will look like in 2026. After that, things get a lot less predictable. That’s why someone like Albert Simien matters.

Simien, a five‑star interior lineman from Sam Houston High in Louisiana, is one of the most heavily recruited players in the country. He’s coming off a busy January that included the Under Armour All‑American Game, the Polynesian Bowl, and a wave of in‑home visits from just about every major Power Four program.

Now he’s starting to sort through what comes next, and Ole Miss has worked its way into that conversation.

According to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman, the Rebels have Simien’s attention “in a big way.” A lot of that comes back to Frank Wilson, the former LSU assistant Ole Miss hired in December. Wilson helped LSU build early traction with Simien, and that relationship has carried over to Oxford. Pair that with Pete Golding’s new staff and a clear pitch about where Simien fits, and Ole Miss has gained real momentum heading into the spring.

Thank you @FrankWilson28 for stopping by the house to talk with me and my family @OleMissFB #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/LbO1uOHRZ1 — Albert S. (@Albert_Simien33) January 22, 2026

The Rebels are not alone, of course.

Notre Dame has climbed into the mix. LSU and Texas A&M remain the most established contenders. Nebraska, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, and Miami are all trying to stay in the picture. Simien has options, and he’s treating the process accordingly.

For Ole Miss, the appeal is obvious.

The Rebels added former five‑star LSU tackle Carius Curne and Miami transfer Tommy Kinsler through the portal this cycle. They return Brycen Sanders, Delano Townsend, and Patrick Kutas for 2026. But all three are likely NFL‑bound after the season, which leaves a gap the program has to start planning for now.

That’s where Simien comes in. He’s the kind of prospect you can build around, someone who could anchor the interior for multiple years and give the Rebels a long‑term answer at a position that’s about to turn over.

Ole Miss has its short‑term line set. The long‑term picture is still taking shape. Landing Simien would go a long way toward settling it.