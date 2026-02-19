Ole Miss Still in the Mix as Jaxon Richardson Prepares to Decide

Ole Miss already has two pieces in place for its 2026 recruiting class with Yohance Connor and Jaron Saulsberry on board.

For a while, that looked like the plan. Sign a small, two‑man group and then move on. But with the season not unfolding the way Chris Beard expected and roster turnover now regular part of the offseason, it’s fair to wonder if the Rebels might expand that approach.

If they do, Jaxon Richardson is one of the few high‑end options still available.

Richardson, a 6‑foot‑6 small forward from Southeastern Prep (Fla.), trimmed his list to four schools back in November: Alabama, Creighton, Ole Miss, and USC. He hasn’t committed yet, but he says he’s getting close.

2026 Top-25 recruit Jaxon Richardson says he's nearing a college commitment between his four finalists. "I think I'm pretty close." The 6-foot-6 small forward breaks it all down with @Rivals: https://t.co/fqCjmJTQnt pic.twitter.com/ttV1WOOM2d — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) February 17, 2026

“I think I’m pretty close,” Richardson told Rivals. “I just gotta find a time and then I think I’m ready for my decision.”

He doesn’t have a specific date set, but he does have a window.

“I wanna say sometime in the next two weeks for sure.”

Richardson is the No. 25 overall player in the 2026 class, and he’s still evaluating each of his finalists as he narrows things down. Development is the biggest factor for him — how a staff plans to use him, how they’ll help him grow, and what the next four years would look like.

“What they’re going to do for all four years, what they plan for me to do, how to get better in the offseason — I definitely take that as the biggest part of it,” he said.

🌴 @thegrindsession LA 📝: A close-up look at ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Jaxon Richardson’s shooting mechanics. One of the top 2026 prospects still on the board. His 4️⃣ finalists: Creighton

Ole Miss

Alabama

USC pic.twitter.com/Lkstsn201S — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) February 16, 2026

As for what he brings, Richardson describes himself as a do‑whatever‑is‑needed type of player.

“A player that wants to win, that will do anything to win — passing, rebounding, getting the 50‑50 ball,” he said. “Just trying to make the team better and bring the school to a national championship or a deep run in March Madness.”

Ole Miss hasn’t pushed for a third 2026 commitment yet, but if Beard and his staff decide to adjust their strategy, Richardson is one of the few remaining prospects who could change the shape of the class.

Here’s what Richardson said about Ole Miss to Rivals:

“Just the way (Beard) coaches, the old style, old fashioned. He’s going to tell you the truth straight up. That’s what I like about him. He’s honest. He’s not going to beat around the bush. He’s just going to keep it honest. And they just play fast and play hard. Defense first too. So I definitely like that.”