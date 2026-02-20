Ole Miss Brings Back A Player Championship Teams Always Need

Every offseason, the headlines go to the stars. Quarterbacks returning. Five‑star recruits committing. Transfer portal splashes. That’s the stuff fans talk about, and it’s fair. Those players move the needle.

But if you’re trying to win a national championship, you need the other guys too. The ones who don’t get NIL graphics every week. The ones who don’t have stat lines that light up social media. The ones who do the jobs that only get noticed when something goes wrong.

That’s why Izaiah Hartrup coming back for 2026, according to OM Spirit, actually matters more than people probably realize.

Hartrup isn’t the kind of player who’s going to lead the team in receiving. He’s not the guy you build an offense around. But he’s the guy who played in all 15 games last season because the staff trusted him. they trusted him to field punts cleanly, trusted him to make smart decisions, trusted him to handle kickoff returns without putting the ball on the turf. Trusted him to do the little things that keep you from losing games before your offense or defense even takes the field.

And on a team with playoff expectations, that stuff is gold.

Before Ole Miss, Hartrup was a productive receiver at Southern Illinois. He had 101 catches, 1,319 yards, nine touchdowns. He’s played a lot of football. He’s been in real games. He’s made real plays. But last season, his value showed up in the margins. Three catches, one touchdown, and a whole lot of snaps where his job was simply to not let something bad happen.

That’s not glamorous, but it’s necessary.

Championship teams always have a handful of players like this, veterans who know their role, don’t complain about touches, and show up every week ready to do whatever the game asks of them. Sometimes they get a bigger shot. Sometimes they stay in the same lane. Either way, they raise the floor of the roster.

Maybe Pete Golding keeps Hartrup in that special‑teams role. Maybe new wide receivers coach L’Damian Washington gives him a look at receiver.

Either way, having a seventh‑year guy who’s already proven he can be reliable is the kind of quiet win that helps you survive the long season.

You don’t win titles with just stars. You win them with depth, maturity, and players who understand the value of doing the small things right.

Hartrup fits that mold perfectly.