Ole Miss Sets June Official Visit With 2026 EDGE Keysan Taylor

Rockford (Ill.) Guilford EDGE Ke’ysan Taylor has started to lock in his official visit schedule, and Ole Miss sits squarely in the middle of it.

The Rebels will host Taylor on June 12-14, according to 247Sports, a key spot on his calendar as Pete Golding’s staff continues to build its 2026 defensive board.

Linebackers coach Jack Schoonover made an in‑home visit with Taylor in January, and Taylor also made it to Oxford for a game in November; early signs that the relationship has been building for a while.

Taylor, a three‑star prospect with real production behind him, put together a strong junior season: 68 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, seven pass breakups, and a pick‑six. His length and burst off the edge have made him a priority for several Power Five programs, and Ole Miss is working to stay firmly in that mix.

Appreciate my guy @CoachSchoonie for the home visit tonight! Had a great time chopping it up !! #hottytoddy @OleMissFB pic.twitter.com/9t2xtZGYit — Keysan Taylor (@KeysanTaylor) January 20, 2026

He has two other officials set (Indiana on April 24-26 and Vanderbilt on May 28-31) and he expects to add two more. But the Rebels get him in June, when decisions start to take shape and boards begin to tighten.

For Ole Miss, this visit is a chance to make a real move. Taylor has already shown interest, the staff has invested time, and the fit in the defensive front is obvious. Now it’s about getting him back on campus and letting the momentum build from there.

But first, Taylor has to finish his basketball season.

“I’m in the middle of basketball season right now and we are doing pretty well,” Taylor said to Rivals in January. “We are 11-3 so far this season and I’m starting and getting a lot of playing time.

“Once the basketball season ends I’m planning to make more visits for sure. I’m still going to do track in the spring but it will be more from a workout standpoint for football. The plan is to keep building relationships with the coaches and then I’ll narrow down my list of schools over the next month or two. Getting to know the coaches and the schools better will be a big focus for me.”

Taylor also knows what he’s looking for to continue his football career.

“I’m looking for a football program that has stability in the coaching staff. I want to attend and play for a school that has a great culture. Overall academic strength is another big factor for me. I’m also looking for a school that will be able to develop me both on and off the field. I want to take my game to the highest level and I want to play for a program that can get me to that highest level.”