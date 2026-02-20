Ole Miss Locks In Official Visit With Rivals Camp MVP

Port Charlotte (Fla.) wide receiver Elias Pearl wasn’t the biggest athlete at the Rivals Elite Camp in Miami, but he left the biggest impression.

The 5‑foot‑11, 170‑pound prospect, ranked No. 325 nationally by Rivals, put together one of the best performances of the event and walked away with MVP honors.

Elias Pearl had himself a day at Rivals Elite Camp in Miami @EliasPearl6 Great showing from combine testing, to drills, and these nasty 1-on-1 reps. Well deserved WR MVP 🔥 @RivalsHS pic.twitter.com/RCx3bGkxbD — Billy Tucker (@TheUCReport) February 16, 2026

Now Pearl’s shifting into the next phase of his recruitment, sorting through the early contenders.

Ole Miss is one of the programs already in a good spot with Pearl, and the Rebels will get him on campus for an official visit on June 12. Florida, Georgia, Wisconsin, Syracuse and Pitt are also standing out early, and he’s already been to Clemson and Florida.

“I will be at Virginia Tech on May 29, Georgia on June 5,” Pearl said to Rivals. “Georgia, Ole Miss and Virginia Tech have been keeping the most contact, so those are high on my list.

“I expect I’ll commit by the end of summer,” he said. “A school that will develop me on and off the field, helping me reach the next level and preparing me for my future, will be big in my decision.”

Ole Miss has recruited Florida well under Pete Golding, and Pearl fits the mold of the receivers the Rebels have had success with. He’s not the biggest wideout in the class, but he gets open, runs clean routes, and wins more contested balls than you’d expect for his size.

A strong official visit in June would put Ole Miss in a good spot to land the talented Floridian.

Scouting Report

Rivals’ Chad Powers provided the following scouting report about Pearl:

“Elias Pearl turned in a breakout showing at Rivals Camp Miami. He was the top wide receiver on the day, in what as the deepest position group at the event. Pearl was fantastic in every facet throughout Sunday’s workout. He was a crisp route-runner in drills and consistently showed strong, reliable hands at the catch point. Pearl also strung together some of the more dominant 1-on-1’s we saw from any pass-catcher on the day. He shook a defensive back out of his shoes with a nasty out-and-up for an easy touchdown and later scored on a vertical route during the best-on-best period at the end of the camp. Pearl is a smooth, natural mover with a high level of coordination and route-running ability. He’s coming off a big junior season at Port Charlotte (Fla.) High that saw him account for 1,305 yards and 24 touchdowns from scrimmage. Pearl has offers from the likes of Georgia, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Wisconsin, with an official visit already set with the Bulldogs. Currently unranked across the industry, he will make his rankings debut with the 2027 Rivals300 release later this month.”