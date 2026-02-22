Everything to Know About No. 17 Ole Miss at No. 3 South Carolina

For the fourth and final game in a week-long gauntlet against four AP top 25 opponents, No. 17 Ole Miss women’s basketball is set to travel to Columbia to face No. 3 South Carolina.

Here’s everything to know about Sunday morning’s game.

The Opponent: South Carolina

The success of the Gamecocks has not stifled this season, entering Sunday’s competition as the consensus No. 3 team in the country with a 26-2 overall record and a 12-1 SEC mark. South Carolina’s only losses have come from the two members of the Red River Rivalry, Oklahoma and Texas. Since their last loss, the Gamecocks are on a seven-game win streak which includes victories over No. 6 LSU, No. 5 Vanderbilt and No. 19 Tennessee.

South Carolina’s top scorer this season has been sophomore guard Joyce Edwards. She’s made the leap from averaging 12.7 points as a freshman to 20.1 this season. A gifted scorer, Edwards has already surpassed 1,000 points for her career in only 64 games played.

Ta’Niya Latson, Tessa Johnson and Madina Okot follow Edwards in scoring. All three average at least 13 points a game. Latson transferred to South Carolina ahead of this season after a successful stint at Florida State. She currently has the most career points (2,438) among all active SEC players. Johnson is South Carolina’s best 3-point shooter, leading the SEC with a 45.8 percent shooting clip. Okot, South Carolina’s 6-foot-6 center, leads the conference in rebounds with 288 this season. She also paces the conference in double-doubles with 17 this season.

Sophomore guard Maddy McDaniel has impressed at running the point. She has an impressive 5.50 assist/turnover ratio which leads the nation. The team itself is 12th in the country in that category.

South Carolina’s defense is one of its greatest strengths, particularly in the post. Led by Okot, the Gamecocks average 6.1 blocks per game, which ranks fifth in the nation and second in the SEC. It’s led to South Carolina claiming the second-best defensive field goal percentage in the NCAA, allowing only 33.7 percent of its opponents’ shots to go in.

How to Watch: No. 17 Ole Miss at No. 3 South Carolina

Who: No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels (21-7, 8-5 SEC) at No. 3 South Carolina Gamecocks (26-2, 12-1 SEC)

When: 11 a.m., Sunday

Where: Colonial Life Arena, Columbia, SC

TV: ESPN

Radio: Live Radio

Stats: Live Stats

Series History: South Carolina leads the all-time series 32-17

Last Meeting: South Carolina 75, Ole Miss 59

Last time out, Rebels: lost to No. 7 LSU, 78-70

Last time out, Gamecocks: def. No. 25 Alabama, 76-57

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: Cotie McMahon, 20.7 ppg

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 8.6 rpg

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 78 (2.8 avg.)

Steals: Sira Thienou, 44 (1.6 avg.)

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 61 (2.2 avg.)

South Carolina Top Performers

Points: Joyce Edwards, 20.1 ppg

Rebounds: Madina Okot, 10.7 rpg

Assists: Raven Johnson, 150 (5.6 avg.)

Steals: Joyce Edwards, 54 (1.9 avg.)

Blocks: Madina Okot, 43 (1.6 avg.)

Ole Miss

Out

#0 Sira Thienou

#4 Jayla Murray

South Carolina

Out

#15 Adhel Tac

#21 Chloe Kitts

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

Ole Miss: +20.5 (-114)

South Carolina: -20.5 (-114)

Moneyline

Ole Miss: +1500

South Carolina: -10000

Total