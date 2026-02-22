Ole Miss runs into South Carolina buzzsaw in 85-48 loss

There’s losing to a top‑five team, and then there’s running into No. 3 South Carolina on a day when nothing seems to fall.

No. 17 Ole Miss found out the hard way what happens on days like Sunday, suffering arguably its biggest loss of the season in an 85-48 result that never really loosened its grip.

From the jump, South Carolina looked like a team that knew exactly who it was and exactly how it wanted to play.

The Gamecocks’ length, depth, and general relentlessness showed up early, and Ole Miss never found the rhythm it needed to hang around. By the time the first half settled in, the Rebels were already fighting uphill, and the slope only got steeper.

The second and third quarters were the breaking points. Ole Miss managed just single‑digit scoring in each 10-minute quarter while South Carolina kept stacking 20‑point frames like it was routine.

Offensively, it was one of those nights where every shot felt contested and every drive met a wall of arms. Ole Miss shot 18 percent from three and never found a consistent option anywhere on the floor. Even reliable scorers like Christeen Iwuala and Cotie McMahon had trouble carving out space, and without their usual production, the Rebels were left searching for answers that never materialized.

McMahon was scoreless from the field (0-fo-9 field goals) and her only points came from a pair of free throws in the first half.

South Carolina, meanwhile, looked comfortable everywhere. They got downhill, finished at the rim, and punished Ole Miss on the glass. When the Rebels collapsed to protect the paint, the Gamecocks simply kicked out and kept the pressure on. It wasn’t flashy; just steady, efficient basketball from a team built to overwhelm.

Defensively, Ole Miss competed, but there’s only so much you can do when the other side keeps getting clean looks inside and second‑chance opportunities. The Rebels forced some tough shots, but South Carolina’s balance made it hard to string together stops long enough to matter.

So yes, this one stings. It’s the kind of loss that reminds you where the bar sits when you’re measuring yourself against the nation’s elite.

At 21-8, the Rebels still have plenty in front of them, including a chance to host a NCAA Regional.

Ole Miss Leaders

Points: Christeen Iwuala, 12

Rebounds: Christeen Iwuala, 10

Assists: Cotie McMahon, 6

Steals: Cotie McMahon, 2

Blocks: Latasha Lattimore, 3

Next Up

There’s only one week left in the regular season before Ole Miss heads to the SEC Tournament. The Rebels will travel to Gainesville, Fla. for Thursday’s game against Florida. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on SEC Network.

Ole Miss will wrap up its regular season next Sunday at home against Texas A&M. That game will tipoff at 2 p.m. on SECN+.