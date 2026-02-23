Ole Miss Makes Cut as Elite 2027 Prospect Lawrence Britt Lines Up Visits

The recruiting dead period continues for college football, but it’s not slowing down the recruiting news.

Memphis (Tenn.) Lausanne two‑way standout Lawrence Britt is starting to narrow things down. The 6‑1, 175‑pound athlete is ranked No. 53 overall in the 2027 class and one of the top players in Tennessee. He is moving into the part of his recruitment where the visits start to shape the decision.

Britt has his spring travel plans mostly set. He’s lined up nine visits before he trims things further, schedules a few official visits, and eventually makes a commitment.

He already knows the nine schools he wants to see, and seven of those dates are locked in. Clemson, Florida, Missouri, Memphis, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Kentucky, Oklahoma, and Arkansas are all on his list, giving him a wide look at the programs recruiting him the hardest.

Here’s his reported list of unofficial visits and when he’ll be taking those visits:

Clemson, March 7

Florida, March 10

Missouri, March 14

Memphis, March 25

Ole Miss, March 27

Texas Tech, April 4

Kentucky, April 18

Oklahoma, TBD

Arkansas, TBD

Ole Miss is in the mix and Britt recently spoke with 247Sports about the program.

“They are a good program. They continue to show me that I’m a priority,” Britt said. “They are building a very strong relationship with my family and me, and are making a very hard push. Coach Washington is continuing to show me that I am a key piece to their offense. I can’t wait to meet the new staff as well and get a good feel for them.”

Scouting Report

Here’s the scouting report on Britt from 247Sports:

“Britt shows the kind of multi‑tool athletic profile that projects cleanly to the next level. At his size, he’s a fluid, springy mover with easy acceleration and the long‑speed to threaten defenses vertically.

“His background as a true two‑way athlete shows up in his balance and body control. He transitions smoothly in and out of breaks and displays natural tracking ability on deep shots. With his production through the air, on the ground, and on defense, he’s already demonstrated versatility and playmaking instincts that translate to multiple roles on both sides of the ball. However, most see him as a high-level receiver at the next level.

“Britt’s stride efficiency and open‑field elusiveness make him dangerous after the catch, and he flashes the competitive toughness to finish runs through contact. As he continues to add mass and refine his route detail, he has the ceiling of a high‑end offensive weapon who can align inside or outside and stress defenses horizontally and vertically.”