Recruiting Ahead: Ole Miss Hosts Top 2028 DB for Unofficial Visit

College football recruiting never really slows down, but most of the attention right now is on the 2027 class. That’s where the offers are flying, the visits are stacking up, and the early storylines are forming.

Still, programs don’t get to live one cycle at a time. The smart ones are already laying groundwork for what comes next.

Ole Miss is doing exactly that, turning an early eye toward the 2028 class and locking in an unofficial visit with one of the top players in it.

Winder (Ga.) four‑star safety Giovanni Tuggle plans to be in Oxford this offseason as Pete Golding and the Rebels start to push into his recruitment.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to visit Ole Miss and experience the culture firsthand,” Tuggle said to 247Sports. “Being able to spend time on campus and continue to guide the relationship with Coach Neighbors means a lot. I appreciate the time and effort he’s putting into getting to know me as a player and as a person. I’ve heard so much about the atmosphere in the fall, and I wish I could have had the chance to attend a game. I know the energy in Oxford is different, and I am looking forward to seeing everything up close and learn more about the program and continuing to grow that relationship.”

Elite 2028 safety Giovanni Tuggle has locked in some key spring visits. He spoke in-depth with 247Sports about what excites him about each program. VIP Story: https://t.co/LN6ZHXUnI5@247Sports / @GTuggle12 / @Coach_Pickett4 pic.twitter.com/yHRe50xmfT — Tom Loy (@TomLoy247) February 20, 2026

Tuggle is already the No. 1 safety in the 2028 cycle and has built that reputation quickly. Two years into his high school career, he’s been one of the most productive young defensive backs in the country.

As a freshman in 2024, he posted 39 tackles and six interceptions in eight varsity games against high‑end Georgia competition. He followed that with a big sophomore season, recording 74 tackles, four interceptions, five pass breakups, and a handful of impact plays around the line of scrimmage.

It’s the kind of résumé that gets national programs involved early, and that’s exactly what’s happening. Tuggle’s spring visit schedule reads like a tour of college football’s usual contenders:

Clemson: March 6

Alabama: March 9

Ohio State: March 12

Ole Miss: March 17

Georgia: March 19

Texas A&M: March 24

Texas: March 26

Nebraska: March 27

Florida State: March 31

Florida: April 2

Oregon: April 11

Georgia, being the in‑state power, will naturally be a major factor. But Ole Miss has carved out a spot on the calendar, and that March 17 visit gives Golding and his staff a real chance to get in the mix early.

With Tuggle’s recruitment heating up and a long offseason ahead, Ole Miss is trying to position itself before the 2028 class truly takes shape.