Rivals300 Update Highlights Big Jump for Ole Miss QB Commit

Even in a recruiting dead period, there’s no shortage of recruiting news.

Between recruits narrowing their lists of schools and scheduling visits to last-minute coaching staff changes, there’s something going on, which brings us to Monday’s updated recruit rankings.

Rivals released an updated Rivals300 ranking of the best players in the next signing class and, of course, Ole Miss is attached to many of those players.

Of the three recruits committed to Ole Miss, Baylor School (Tenn.) four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher has the highest (and only) ranking. He also has one of the largest jumps up the rankings, moving from No. 130 to No. 50 overall.

Biggest risers in the updated 2027 Rivals300 rankings📈 Read: https://t.co/8ZrsHf7GHV pic.twitter.com/Wrvnrz9ATc — Rivals (@Rivals) February 23, 2026

“Ole Miss jumped out to me right away. The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them. My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing,” Croucher told Rivals last October after making his commitment. “Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

The Rebels’ other committed players are defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman and linebacker Jiyez Fleming, who fell outside of Rivals300 rankings.

The number of commitments to Ole Miss is guaranteed to rise and plenty of players listed in the new rankings have been attached to the Rebels. This includes all of the recruits connected to Ole Miss in shape, form or fashion.

Ole Miss 2027 Recruiting Class Commits

No. 50: QB Keegan Croucher

N/A: DL Jamarkus Pittman

N/A: LB Jiyez Fleming

Ole Miss Recruiting Targets