Ole Miss Gets June Shot With 6-8 Maryland Defensive Lineman

If you’re looking for a recruitment that could get interesting for Ole Miss this summer, keep an eye on Cain Van Norden. The 6‑foot‑8, 265‑pound defensive lineman from Bishop McNamara (Md.) just locked in three more official visits, and the Rebels sit right in the middle of that run.

Van Norden already had Michigan State on the books, but now Syracuse, Ole Miss, and Maryland are officially in the mix. And in a process like this, the order of those visits usually tells you something.

Syracuse gets the first crack May 29-31, which makes sense. The Orange were one of the earlier programs to jump in, offering him back in March 2025. Michigan State follows June 5-7, a trip that was already set.

Then comes the one Ole Miss fans will care about: June 12-14 in Oxford, according to 247Sports.

The Rebels offered in late October and never backed off, even through the coaching transition.

In fact, the transition probably helped. Promoting Pete Golding to head coach and keeping defensive line coach Randall Joyner on staff gave Ole Miss continuity at the exact moment Van Norden’s recruitment started to heat up. For a 6‑8 defensive lineman who’s still growing into his frame, that kind of stability matters.

Maryland will close things out June 19-21 before the summer dead period hits, and that weekend is shaping up to be a big one for the Terps as they try to keep local talent home.

Van Norden is still early in his development (he also plays basketball and spent his sophomore year at Philadelphia Neumann Goretti) but the upside is obvious.

Programs don’t line up four official visits for a 6‑8 defensive lineman unless they see long‑term potential.

Ole Miss sits in a good spot here. They’re not first, and they’re not last, but they’re right in the middle with a staff that’s been consistent and a June weekend that could give them real traction.

This is the kind of recruitment where a strong official visit can shift the tone quickly, and the Rebels will get their chance soon enough.