Ole Miss Lands June Official Visit With Rising EDGE Prospect

The headline item in Elijah Cox’s recruitment is now official. The Atlanta (Ga.) Westlake three‑star edge rusher has locked in an Ole Miss official visit, giving Pete Golding and the Rebels a key spot on his summer calendar.

Cox will be in Oxford from June 19-21, a multi‑day stay that comes after he already made an unofficial trip to campus. For a prospect who’s still sorting through a wide national offer list, getting Ole Miss back near the top of the itinerary says plenty about where things stand.

The 6‑foot‑4, 200‑pound pass rusher sits inside the Top 50 EDGE rankings for 2027, and he’s been busy collecting offers from across the SEC and beyond. Florida State, Mississippi State, Missouri, Kentucky and others have all jumped in.

But the Rebels have quietly positioned themselves as a team to watch, especially with Cox choosing to return for a longer look.

Florida State is also making a push after hosting him for Junior Day last month, and the Seminoles appear to be one of the programs gaining traction as he works through the early stages of his process.

Still, Ole Miss is entering a stretch where official visits will shape the board, and landing Cox on campus for a full weekend is exactly the kind of move Golding and his staff needed.

With more visits to come and more contenders likely to surface, the Rebels have at least secured the next meaningful checkpoint in his recruitment.

And that’s the kind of early‑summer momentum they’re trying to stack.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

Caden Moss , OL

Official visit scheduled for June 19-21.

Ai’King Hall, CB

Official visit set for May 29.

Ben’Jarvius ShumakerDL,

Official visit confirmed for June 5-7.

Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

Official visit locked in for June 12-14.

Tra’Von Hall (currently committed to Oklahoma).

Official visit with Ole Miss set for June 5.

Keysan Taylor, EDGE

Official visit set for June 12-14.

Antwan Jackson, EDGE