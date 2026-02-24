Ole Miss Gets First Swing With In-State WR Sheldon Isaac

One of the most important dates in the recruitment of McComb (Miss.) three‑star wide receiver Sheldon Isaac has been set.

Isaac will be in Oxford for his official visit from May 29-31, giving Ole Miss the first real swing as his process starts to tighten.

For Pete Golding and the Rebels, getting Isaac on campus early isn’t just a scheduling win. It’s a chance to reinforce the momentum they’ve already built. Isaac has been a priority for months, and the staff has treated him like one. Now they get a full weekend to show why.

Isaac sits inside the Top‑100 wide receivers in the 2027 class, and the SEC attention reflects that. Tennessee, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and others have all offered as his stock climbed through a strong junior season.

He finished the year with 1,184 yards and 14 touchdowns, the kind of production that tends to speed up a recruitment.

The competition is familiar, and Isaac has been open about who’s pushing the hardest.

“Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State. Tennessee is top 3 because I like how the wide receiver coach stays in contact with me and how they throw the ball a lot,” he told Tennessee Volunteers On SI last fall.

Great weekend in Vegas pic.twitter.com/af1n4aiS9w — Sheldon Isaac (@sheldonisaac12) February 10, 2026

But the picture has shifted since then. In a recent interview with RebelWalk, Isaac laid out his updated order:

“(In order), Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Utah, and Tennessee.”

That’s the kind of clarity you don’t always get this early, and it puts even more weight on the May visit.

Ole Miss has been aggressive at wide receiver this cycle, and Isaac is one of the in‑state prospects they’ve circled from the start. Mississippi State and Tennessee aren’t going away, but the Rebels get the first official.

Official‑visit season tends to sort things out quickly. Ole Miss has positioned itself well, and now Isaac’s trip to Oxford becomes the next checkpoint in a recruitment that’s starting to take shape.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

Caden Moss , OL

Official visit scheduled for June 19-21.

Ai’King Hall, CB

Official visit set for May 29.

Ben’Jarvius ShumakerDL,

Official visit confirmed for June 5-7.

Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

Official visit locked in for June 12-14.

Tra’Von Hall (currently committed to Oklahoma).

Official visit with Ole Miss set for June 5.

Keysan Taylor, EDGE

Official visit set for June 12-14.

Antwan Jackson, EDGE

Official visit June 5-7 in Oxford.

Elijah Cox, EDGE

Official visit scheduled for June 19-21.

Sheldon Isaac, WR