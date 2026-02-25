Florida Focus Emerging Early for Ole Miss in 2028 Recruiting Cycle

Every college football program wants Florida to be part of its recruiting pipeline, including Ole Miss.

The 2028 signing class is still in the very early stages of its recruiting cycle but the early indicators for the class suggest that Ole Miss is taking aim at the Sunshine State.

The Rebels could get aggressive in the Sunshine State under new coach Pete Golding, but this next wave of prospects seems to be responding to that attention.

One of those players is already thinking like a veteran recruit. Melbourne Eau Gallie linebacker Gabriel Player isn’t just chasing logos or collecting offers. He’s trying to figure out where he fits, who he trusts, and what kind of program will actually help him grow.

“I really want to build a connection with someone I can trust, a team that I see is the best fit for me,” Player said to Rebels247. “I really feel like I could be used anywhere around the field so I want to be on a team that can help me do that, be everywhere the ball is, make a play, do everything.”

That’s the kind of mindset Ole Miss has been targeting in Florida. Versatile, self-aware players who want development over flash. And as he digs deeper into what matters most, the checklist is starting to take shape.

“I really want to join a winning program and a school that helps develop people at my position,” he said. “I really want to go to a place that can help me get to the next level and be prepared for when I get there.”

The interesting wrinkle here is that his strongest relationship right now isn’t in Mississippi. It’s with a familiar name in the region.

“As of right now, I feel like my best relationship is with (linebackers) coach (Ernie) Sims at FSU,” he said. “When we were talking, he just seemed like an honest guy, genuine, really cared about developing me and helping me get to the next level.”

That’s the reality of recruiting in Florida: Ole Miss is rubbing shoulders with programs that have decades of built-in advantages. But the Rebels have been willing to take that fight head-on, and they’ve shown they can win their share of battles there.

OH MY GOOD NESS!!!

Eau Gallie's Gabriel Player with a 99-yard INT return for a TD on the final play of the half!!!

Commodores 20, Merritt Island 14

Halftime @Gabrielplayerr @EauGallieHC @321preps pic.twitter.com/BODZrVrqRA — Jon Santucci (@JonSantucci) November 5, 2025

This is the kind of recruitment where that groundwork matters, where consistent communication, early evaluations, and real relationships can actually shift things over time.

And the competition is only getting heavier. Since Jan. 15, he’s added offers from Texas A&M, Oregon, Virginia Tech, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Ohio State, Missouri, Illinois and North Carolina.

That’s the usual Florida chaos: one big month and suddenly half the country is calling.

But Ole Miss has been intentional about planting flags in the state, and the 2028 cycle is shaping up to be another test of how far that strategy can go.

If the Rebels want to keep climbing, Florida is going to remain a major piece of the puzzle—and players like Player are exactly why.