Ole Miss Looks to Reinforce Commitment with Keegan Croucher Visit

Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School quarterback and Ole Miss commit Keegan Croucher is set to return to Oxford the weekend of March 14, his father, Damian, confirmed to Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong.

The trip comes at a time when Croucher’s stock has never been higher.

The four‑star passer made one of the biggest jumps in the updated Rivals300, climbing from No. 130 to No. 50 overall and landing as the No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class. He’s now the highest‑ranked commit in Ole Miss’ class and the only one currently featured in the Rivals300.

Croucher’s rise has also brought more attention from other major programs.

Kentucky is the biggest challenger at the moment, and a potential visit to Lexington is being discussed for later in March. Georgia, Penn State and Oregon have also increased their efforts as they look to flip him.

Ole Miss QB commit Keegan Croucher looks like one of the more physically-gifted passers in the 2027 cycle at this point with live, loose arm at 6’4, 200. Industry Comparison: https://t.co/tmipb7YlMo pic.twitter.com/l1DkDgL9Pf — Charles Power (@CharlesPower) February 24, 2026

Rivals’ evaluation of Croucher highlights why the interest has surged. The 6‑foot‑4, 200‑pound quarterback is a three‑sport athlete who shifted his full focus to football after transferring to Baylor School this offseason. Before that, he spent two years at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut, where he threw for 1,692 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior.

The move to Baylor was designed to give him a bigger stage, and it’s already paying off.

Rivals also noted that “the Rebels are trying to hold off Georgia, Kentucky and a handful of others looking to flip him.”

For now, Ole Miss gets the next shot to reinforce his commitment.

“Ole Miss jumped out to me right away. The offense they have and built was the first intriguing thing about them. My first visit down there went as expected and was amazing,” Croucher told Rivals last October after making his commitment. “Getting to know the coaches and the staff down there was awesome. Everyone down there is awesome. They have amazing hospitality and are very respectful.”

The March 14 weekend visit will give Croucher another look at the program he’s been pledged to since last fall and give the Rebels a chance to strengthen their position as the spring recruiting push begins.