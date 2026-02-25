Everything to Know About Ole Miss Men’s Basketball vs. LSU

This season hasn’t gone the way anyone thought it would for Ole Miss men’s basketball. A season after advancing to the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, the Rebels are in need of miracle-like run at the SEC Tournament in two weeks just to get a spot in this year’s big dance.

The Rebels have lost their last nine games and there aren’t many more games on the schedule where they’ll be the favorites. However, one of those games late Wednesday night when Ole Miss hosts a LSU team having a similar type of season as Ole Miss.

Here’s everything to know about Tuesday’s game at SJB Pavilion in Oxford.

The Opponent: LSU

LSU arrives in Oxford at 14-13 overall and just 2-12 in SEC play, sitting at the bottom of the league standings with its only conference wins coming against Missouri and South Carolina.

The Tigers check in at No. 67 in the NET and No. 53 in KenPom, and while the record hasn’t gone their way, they do have a few statistical anchors that keep them competitive.

Offensively, LSU leans on Max Mackinnon and Marquel Sutton, who average 14.8 and 14.0 points per game. Sutton also gives them their best presence on the glass, ranking fourth in the SEC at 7.6 rebounds per game, with Pablo Tambra not far behind at 7.1.

Mackinnon leads the conference in free‑throw shooting at 91.3 percent, and Michael Nwoko tops the SEC in field‑goal percentage at 61.4 percent. As a group, LSU is solid at getting to the line and converting once they’re there, ranking top‑50 nationally in free throws made, attempts, and percentage. They also take care of the ball reasonably well, averaging just 10.5 turnovers per game.

How to Watch: LSU at Ole Miss

Ole Miss Top Performers

Points: AJ Storr, 14.6 ppg

Rebounds: Malik Dia, 6.0 rpg

Assists: Ilias Kamardine, 100 (3.7 avg.)

Steals: Ilias Kamardine, 31 (1.1 avg.)

Blocks: James Scott, 27 (1.0 avg.)

LSU Top Performers

Points: Dedan Thomas Jr., 15.3 ppg

Rebounds: Marquel Sutton, 7.6 rpg

Assists: Dedan Thomas Jr., 104 (6.5 avg.)

Steals: Pablo Tamba, 29 (1.1 avg.)

Blocks: Robert Miller III, 31 (1.1 avg.)

Student-Athlete Availability Report

LSU

Out

#9 Jalen Reed

#11 Dedan Thomas

Ole Miss

Out

#13 Kezza Giffa

Odds, Spread, Totals

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Spread

LSU: +2.5 (-110)

Ole Miss: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

LSU: +128

Ole Miss: -154

Total