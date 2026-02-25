Ole Miss Betting Early on Massive Upside With Edge Rusher Marvin Nguetsop

Every cycle has a few prospects who remind you that recruiting isn’t always about polish. Sometimes it’s about projection and betting on traits, growth, and the kind of upside you can’t coach.

Marvin Nguetsop is one of those bets, and Ole Miss is more than willing to take its swing.

The St. Thomas More edge rusher has only been in the United States for about a year, yet he’s already locked in an official visit to Oxford for the weekend of June 19. That alone tells you how quickly his stock has climbed. At 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds, he looks like someone a defensive line coach would draw up on a whiteboard, and programs across the country have noticed.

In early January, Nguetsop told Rivals Ole Miss was at the top of his list, and that hasn’t changed as spring approaches. His offer sheet now includes Michigan, Nebraska, Georgia, South Carolina and plenty of others.

It’s a pretty wild rise for someone who was born in Germany and only moved to the U.S. last year to chase football.

But that’s the thing with players like Nguetsop. The résumé is short, the ceiling is enormous, and everyone is trying to figure out just how high he can climb.

After a strong showing at the Navy All-American Bowl, the pursuit only intensified, with Ole Miss staying firmly in the mix.

“Ole Miss is just a top school in the country that started recruiting me really early,” Nguetsop said. “A couple weeks after I’ve been in the US, they started recruiting me and showing me love. And they always bring defensive linemen to the league.”

That early investment matters with players who are still learning the game. You’re not just recruiting what they are; you’re recruiting what they could become. And Nguetsop knows he has options. He’s already set an official visit to Michigan State for May 29, and more trips are coming.

“[I’m] about to start taking visits next week, and I’m probably going to take OVs to Tennessee and Virginia Tech,” he said. “[I] really think Virginia Tech is about to be a top program.”

For Ole Miss, this is the kind of recruitment that tests your conviction. Do you trust your evaluations? Do you trust your development? Do you trust that the traits will turn into something real?

Nguetsop is the type of player who makes that gamble worth taking.

And if the Rebels can land him, it’ll be another example of betting on potential before everyone else catches up.

Ole Miss Scheduled Official Visits

June 19-21: Caden Moss , OL

May 29: Ai’King Hall, CB

June 5-7: Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, DL

June 12-14: Li’Marcus “BUG” Jones, OL

June 5: Tra’Von Hall (currently committed to Oklahoma).

June 12-14: Keysan Taylor, EDGE

June 5-7: Antwan Jackson, EDGE

June 19-21: Elijah Cox, EDGE

May 29-31: Sheldon Isaac, WR

June 12-14: Cain Van Norden, DL

June 19-21: Marvin Nguetsop, EDGE