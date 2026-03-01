Ole Miss Enters SEC Tournament Searching for Answers After Fourth Straight Loss

Ole Miss heads into the SEC Tournament carrying something no team really wants this time of year: a four‑game losing streak and more questions than answers.

Saturday’s 66-58 loss to Texas A&M didn’t change the math much, but it did reinforce the reality of where this group stands right now. The Rebels are competitive, tough, capable of dominant stretch runs, yet are struggling to string together enough consistent offense to finish games.

The finale itself followed a pattern that’s become a little too familiar. Ole Miss dug an early hole, trailing 23-13 after a first quarter where shots simply didn’t fall.

The Rebels steadied themselves in the second, tightened up defensively, and chipped away at the deficit. By halftime, the game felt manageable again, the kind you could see turning late if someone caught a rhythm.

But that rhythm never fully arrived.

Ole Miss won the third quarter on the scoreboard and kept the pressure on, but every push seemed to hit the same ceiling: a missed jumper, a turnover, a possession that just didn’t produce the clean look they needed.

The Rebels hung around, traded baskets, and kept the crowd engaged, but they never grabbed control. In a season where margins have been thin, that was enough to send them into March with another frustrating finish.

Sure, there were bright spots. Cotie McMahon looked like the steadying force Ole Miss will need next week, dropping 19 points and carrying the offense during key stretches. Latasha Lattimore and Sira Thienou each added eight, giving the Rebels some needed scoring balance. Christeen Iwuala didn’t fill up the box score, but her defensive presence helped Ole Miss stay in the fight on the interior.

The effort wasn’t the issue. It rarely has been.

The problem is the same one that’s lingered through this skid: finding enough reliable offense to survive the inevitable lulls. Shooting 33% from the field and 32% from beyond the arc won’t win many SEC games, especially when turnovers pop up at the wrong moments.

The rebounding effort was there. The toughness was there. The execution just wasn’t.

So now Ole Miss sits at 21-10 overall and 8-8 in the league, waiting to see where the bracket drops them.

The seeding is still sorting itself out, but the bigger storyline is simpler: this team needs a reset. A clean slate. A chance to shake off the weight of the last two weeks and rediscover the version of itself that looked steadier and more connected earlier in conference play.

The good news? March gives everyone that chance. The question is whether Ole Miss can take advantage of it.