Ole Miss Battling SEC Powers for Elite 2027 Indiana Running Back

Myson Johnson‑Cook didn’t really need a weekend like this to validate his reputation, but he went ahead and delivered one anyway.

At The Opening Regional in Indianapolis, he reminded everyone why he’s already viewed as one of the most complete prospects in the 2027 class and why so many national programs are circling him like he’s the missing piece.

The numbers alone tell most of the story. A laser‑timed 4.44 at 6‑foot‑3 and 220 pounds is the kind of thing that makes coaches stop mid‑conversation. Then he backed it up by looking smooth in drills, showing he can move like a smaller athlete, and flashing soft hands as a pass catcher.

who don’t want a 6’3 225 Home Run Hitter?? pic.twitter.com/V4LDiOXlWZ — Myson Johnson-Cook (@mysonn2x) February 20, 2026

It was the kind of all‑around showing that reinforces what recruiting analysts have been saying for months: he’s built to play early wherever he goes.

A Recruitment That’s Already National

Johnson‑Cook has options. Lots of options. Auburn is pushing the hardest right now, and he didn’t hesitate to say so.

He’s already been to The Plains and likes what Alex Golesh is building. Miami is next on his visit list, and the Hurricanes are treating him like a priority. LSU was once the leader after a fall visit, and he still speaks highly of the atmosphere he experienced there.

“It was an amazing atmosphere,” Johnson‑Cook said to Rival’s Steve Wiltfong. “It was homecoming. Great fans, great tailgate, also great players on the field. That’s what really intrigued me. That was on top of my list before the coaching change.”

Now Lane Kiffin is in Baton Rouge, and Johnson‑Cook is watching closely.

“I feel like he’s going to do a good job but we’ll see,” he said. “I’m not completely bought in yet.”

Where Ole Miss Fits

This is where things get interesting for Ole Miss. The Rebels aren’t the loudest program in his recruitment, but they might have the most important connection: Frank Wilson. Johnson‑Cook lights up when he talks about him.

“What fires me up about Ole Miss is Frank Wilson, he’s a great guy,” Johnson‑Cook said. “Like I said, LSU was high on my list, No. 1 on my list, just based off Coach Wilson. With the coaching change he went to Ole Miss. He’s a great guy, he came to see me in January. He’s always been real to me and my mom. He’ll always help me if I need help. If I call him for anything he’ll be right here.”

That’s not small talk. That’s trust and trust is the currency that actually moves the needle with elite recruits. Ole Miss still has work to do, but Wilson gives the Rebels a real foothold in a recruitment that could easily tilt toward the SEC powers.

What Comes Next

Johnson‑Cook is planning spring visits and summer officials, with an early July commitment in mind. Alabama is in the mix. Auburn is pushing. Miami is coming. LSU is trying to re‑establish itself. And Ole Miss is trying to climb into that top tier by leaning on the relationship it already has.

He’s not hiding what he’s looking for, either.

“I’m trying to fall in love with the university,” Johnson‑Cook said. “Coaches can leave whenever. As long as I fall in love with the university, it doesn’t matter what coach is there because I still love to play for that university. I’m also looking for development too because the end goal is not college. I’m trying to go to the NFL and produce my rookie year and also play my freshman year too so I’m looking for a place that plays freshmen.”

The Takeaway

This weekend didn’t change who Myson Johnson‑Cook is. It just reminded everyone. He’s a rare athlete with a national recruitment, and Ole Miss is trying to position itself as more than just a contender.

If the Rebels can keep building on the Wilson connection and get him back to Oxford this spring or summer, they’ll have a real shot to stay in this until July.