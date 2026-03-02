Ole Miss Hosting Elite 2027 RB Amid Growing Competition

Ole Miss is casting a wide net at running back in the 2027 class, and Ty Keys sits right in the middle of that effort with a top‑10 back nationally, a Mississippi product, and a player every major program seems to want a real shot at.

The Rebels are pushing, but they’re not alone. Mississippi State and Miami have made him a clear priority, and Keys is treating this spring like the stretch that will shape his final list.

Thanks @CoachGolding for coming to Poplarville and recruiting our players!! pic.twitter.com/p1Lvw7nP7I — Poplarville Hornets Football (@PvilleHornets) January 21, 2026

Keys has earned that attention. He’s already piled up more than 5,000 rushing yards and 76 touchdowns in three seasons, including a ridiculous 3,285‑yard, 45‑touchdown junior year.

That kind of production doesn’t stay quiet for long, and his trimmed list reflects it: Ole Miss, Miami, Mississippi State, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon, Penn State, Louisville, Vanderbilt, and UCF.

For Ole Miss, the pitch is simple. He’s one of the most explosive players in the region, and the staff wants multiple backs in this class.

Keys fits the mold of the home‑run hitter they’re trying to add. But Mississippi State has been steady in its pursuit, and Miami has real momentum with both an unofficial and official visit lined up.

Keys isn’t rushing anything, though. He’s lining up trips, gathering information, and letting the process play out.

Ole Miss will get him on campus April 1, and that visit matters. The Rebels need to show him where he fits in a class that could end up being one of their most talented skill‑position groups in years.

Keys has plenty of options and Ole Miss is firmly in the mix. The next few months will tell whether the Rebels can stay there as the competition tightens.

Looking Ahead to 2028

The No. 1 edge rusher in the 2028 class has plans to visit Ole Miss later this month.

Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge’s Jalanie George recently told Rivals the Rebels are one of five SEC schools he’ll be visiting.

“I’m visiting, in order, Georgia, Auburn, Mississippi State, Ole Miss and LSU from March 25-29,” said George.

🚨NEW🚨 EDGE Jalanie George ranks No. 6 in the initial Rivals 2028 Top 100 football ranking.https://t.co/MFX98OyNdo pic.twitter.com/mnqQMIK8YZ — Rivals (@Rivals) August 18, 2025

Texas A&M could also be added to that list, but George said he wasn’t sure if that would happen. However, George’s recruitment won’t be limited to just those schools or only the SEC.

“Some of the ones I want to visit are Oregon, Alabama, Texas and Florida,” George said. “I’m in no real rush to make a decision.”

That makes sense considering George is only a sophomore now, but his name is worth watching for because his recruitment is only getting started.