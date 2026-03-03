Battle for the Golden Egg Extends to Recruiting Trail

All’s fair in love, war, and the Battle for the Golden Egg.

Ole Miss is trying to prove that applies to recruiting, too, because it has a chance to steal a commitment away from its instate rival.

The Rebels have a real shot to swipe 2027 cornerback Brandon Allen Jr. away from Mississippi State, and for a rivalry built on pettiness, pride, and proximity, this would be a pretty meaningful swing.

Allen committed to Mississippi State back in late September, but he hasn’t exactly shut things down since. The 6‑foot‑2 Atlanta defender has pulled in around 30 offers, and he’s been clear that he’s still listening.

“My recruitment is open. I still love Coach (Corey) Bell, I love Coach (Jeff Lebby) and what they’re trying to build up there, but me and my family decided to keep my recruitment open to hear everybody out with open ears,” he told Rebels247. “Just hearing and seeing what everybody brings to the table.”

Ole Miss is one of the programs bringing plenty. Allen will be back in Oxford on March 3 for an unofficial visit and he wasn’t been shy about why the Rebels remain firmly in the mix.

“I love the location. Obviously in Oxford, Mississippi I see a lot of love from that specific place. I can see myself go and develop as a player. It’s in Oxford, not that much distractions compared to Atlanta where I’m from,” he said.

He also pointed to the fan reception: “You’re in the stadium at Bama and they barely know your name. But you got a lanyard on (at Ole Miss) and they want you to come to the school. As soon as I left the game ‘Come. Come to Ole Miss. This is what you come to Ole Miss for!’ Coach (Bryan) Brown is definitely doing a good job for sure.”

What makes this even more interesting is that Allen wasn’t a Kiffin‑era target. He earned his offer the week after Kiffin left for LSU, but the relationships were already there.

“I wasn’t recruited by their old staff. From the new staff I’ve been getting heavily recruited by Coach B Brown… I feel like it’s not really new because Jeremy Singleton texted me all the time — before I got the offer from Ole Miss — and Coach B Brown was always there,” he said. “So those two relationships never felt new.”

Allen’s recruitment is far from over — he told Rebels247 that Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech, Florida State, and Vanderbilt are the six schools standing out right now.

His spring and summer schedule reflects that: Ole Miss on March 3, Florida State on March 7, Vanderbilt on March 13 and again in June, Auburn later that month, and Mississippi State June 19-21.

But for Ole Miss, this is the kind of battle that matters. Flipping a committed SEC cornerback is always a win. Flipping one from Mississippi State would send a message about how this new staff plans to extend the Egg Bowl rivalry as far as possible.