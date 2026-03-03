McDonald’s All-American Sets Date to Pick Between Ole Miss, Creighton and Others

One of the nation’s top-rated basketball recruits is set to make his collegiate decision on Thursday.

Jaxon Richardson, a four‑star wing from Southeastern Prep is down to Alabama, Creighton, Ole Miss, and USC, and after months of visits, conversations, and speculation, he’s ready to call it. ESPN’s Paul Biancardi reported the date last week, and it lines up with what people around his recruitment have been expecting.

Richardson has been on Ole Miss’ radar for a long time, even as the Rebels already locked in two 2026 signees in Yohance Connor and Jaron Saulsberry. For most of the cycle, it looked like Chris Beard was comfortable with a two‑man class. But after a frustrating 2025-26 season and some renewed interest from Richardson, the staff gave things another look.

The fit has always made sense on paper, a defensive‑minded wing playing for a defensive‑first coach.

“A defensive school, and I like to play defense. Coach Beard keeps it real. I watched them prepare for a game. The scouting was great,” Richardson told ESPN’s Paul Biancardi. And he doubled down on that connection when talking about Beard’s style: “Just the way he coaches, the old style, old fashioned. He’s going to tell you the truth straight up. That’s what I like about him. He’s honest. He’s not going to beat around the bush. He’s just going to keep it honest. And they just play fast and play hard. Defense first too. So I definitely like that.”

Pro Insight Q&A Series: Jaxon Richardson Watch the full 🎥 interview ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/XTqn31fXeE — Pro Insight (@_proinsight) February 28, 2026

Richardson’s path this year has been a little different. After starring at Columbus (Fla.), he transferred to Southeastern Prep, where he’s one of two McDonald’s All‑Americans on a 35-8 team. The academy model isn’t for everyone, and it’s drawn its share of criticism, but Richardson has leaned into the physical side of it, the “getting his hands dirty” part that tends to show up in his game.

As for where he’s leaning, the buzz has been steady. Creighton has been the school most people mention, and Rivals’ Joe Tipton logged a prediction for the Blue Jays with 60 percent confidence.

🚨CREIGHTON RECEIVES FIRST CRYSTAL BALL FOR 5⭐️ JAXON RICHARDSON pic.twitter.com/ocU18yw0k7 — CreighTakes (@CreighTakes) March 2, 2026

Nothing is locked in until Thursday, but that’s the program with the most traction right now.

Ole Miss made a late push, and the staff didn’t ignore the door Richardson cracked back open. Whether it’s enough is the question. Either way, one of the top remaining 2026 prospects is about to come off the board, and the ripple effects for Ole Miss, Creighton, and everyone else will follow quickly.