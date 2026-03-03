Ole Miss Returns Home for Midweek Tune-Ups at Swayze

Deep breaths are in order around Swayze Field.

A weekend in Houston produced a couple of losses for Ole Miss, but they came against quality competition in a neutral-site event built to test teams in February, not define them.

The Rebels didn’t leave the Bruce Bolt College Classic unbeaten, yet nothing that happened there suggests it’s time for alarm bells in Oxford.

That’s the thing about early March baseball. It exposes flaws while there’s still time to fix them.

The Rebs went 1-2 in Houston, picking up a win over Ohio State while dropping contests to Baylor and No. 9 Coastal Carolina. There were missed chances, a few innings that unraveled, and also plenty of reminders that the foundation is solid.

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco didn’t sound rattled afterward. He pointed to sharper execution and cleaner baseball as the next steps, the kind that come with innings logged and at-bats stacked. That’s what coaches usually say.

Now Ole Miss (10-2) returns home for a pair of midweek games at Swayze Field, hosting Memphis (3-8) on Tuesday and North Alabama (7-5) on Wednesday.

Both games are set for 6:30 p.m. and will stream on SEC Network+. Fans can also listen to the game on the Ole Miss Radio Network statewide.

Midweeks aren’t glamorous, but they matter. They’re about innings for young arms, situational at-bats and keeping momentum steady before conference play tightens the calendar.

The Rebels’ pitching staff remains the backbone. In Houston, the staff combined for 48 strikeouts across three games. That swing-and-miss ability doesn’t disappear because of a couple of losses. It travels.

Cade Townsend has been a tone-setter, striking out eight or more hitters in each of his starts. Taylor Rabe has provided steady work on the mound, limiting damage and keeping games within reach. Those pieces are why there’s no reason for long faces this week.

Offensively, the Rebs have shown patience. Through 12 games, they’ve drawn 78 walks, one of the stronger totals in the SEC. That speaks to approach. It speaks to discipline. It suggests the bats aren’t guessing — they’re working.

Bianco has emphasized putting together quality at-bats and playing clean defense behind a capable pitching staff. The formula hasn’t changed just because the setting shifted to Houston for a weekend.

Memphis Brings Speed and Power to Oxford

Memphis arrives with a 3-8 record, but the Tigers have players capable of stirring up trouble.

Shane Coz has paced the lineup with a batting average north of .400 and run production that keeps Memphis competitive.

Freddy Rodriguez adds speed to the mix, leading the Tigers in stolen bases. That combination means the Rebels’ pitchers and catchers will need to stay alert.

Free bases turn into crooked numbers quickly.

On the mound, Memphis has rotated through several options. Seth Impson and Charlie Smith have taken midweek assignments, though consistency has been elusive. That creates opportunity for Ole Miss to lean into its patient approach and force counts deep.

North Alabama Riding Early Momentum

North Alabama enters Wednesday’s matchup at 7-5 after sweeping Saint Louis in its most recent series. The Lions have built confidence with timely hitting and steady bullpen work.

Dylan Coleman has been a central figure in their offense, mixing extra-base hits with run production. Nash Rippen complements that power with on-base ability, making pitchers work through traffic.

Pitching assignments for the Lions have included Jake Boynar and Nico Varlotta. Their combined innings have been limited, but they’ll be tasked with slowing a Rebels lineup that has shown it can score in bunches.

For the Rebs, the focus stays inward. Clean innings. Productive outs. Better execution with runners aboard. That’s the path forward.

There shouldn’t be any rush to overreact to a weekend in Houston. Those games were designed to challenge, and they did. Now Ole Miss gets the chance to respond at home, in familiar surroundings, before the SEC gauntlet begins.

Midweek baseball doesn’t define a season either. But it can steady one.

And that’s exactly what the Rebels will be looking to do when the lights come on at Swayze.