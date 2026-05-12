How to Watch Ole Miss Baseball vs. UT Martin: Time, TV, Pitching Matchup

No. 15 Ole Miss shouldn’t have much trouble walking off Swayze Field on Tuesday with its 35th win of the season.

But there’s always a chance, which is why other teams like Kentucky are cancelling their midweek games. Not the Rebels, though.

Ole Miss is hosting UT Martin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. The Skyhawks are a game below .500 and ranked no. 237 in NCAA RPI. A loss could ruin the Rebels’ chance at hosting an NCAA Regional and a win doesn’t help that cause much.

There are some benefits, though. Former weekend starter Wil Libbert is getting his first game start since March 21 against Kentucky. Getting him a start and building up his confidence is beneficial because the Rebels will need every arm they have in the postseason.

It also gives Judd Utermark a chance to set a new all-time home run record in front of a home crowd. Plus, he won’t have that storyline lurking in shadows in the regular season series finale at No. 18 Alabama.

It’s also a chance for other batters to build some confidence.

The point is that there’s always a risk or danger in playing. Whether its injury or hurting a resume, the risk is there. But there’s also always some benefits to playing midweek games.

Here’s everything else you should know about Tuesday night’s game.

The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame & Museum has named Judd Utermark and Cade Townsend as finalists for the 2026 Ferriss Trophy! pic.twitter.com/tO6p0SXO7a — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) May 12, 2026

The Opponent: UT Martin

UT Martin rolls into Oxford with a chance to make a little history. Head coach Ryan Jenkins is in his ninth season leading the Skyhawks, and he’s already piled up more than 150 wins during his tenure. This year’s group sits at 25-26, and one more victory would give the program its most single‑season wins ever.

The improvement under Jenkins shows up in the numbers. The Skyhawks rank seventh nationally in hits with 566 and third in doubles with 129. Both marks lead the Ohio Valley Conference. They also score more runs than anyone else in the league, totaling 409 on the year.

Five UT Martin hitters are batting at least .300, led by TJ Grines and TJ Dunsford. The two have combined for 20 home runs, and Grines has been one of the most productive players in the country. His 85 hits rank No. 2 nationally, and he’s stolen 62 bases, the most in Division I.

He's the real deal💪 This past weekend @UTMBase outfielder TJ Grines became the first member of the 50 RBI/50 SB club since 2010. Grines owns 62 stolen bags (best in the country) and 54 RBIs.#MartinMade #OVCit pic.twitter.com/fKPgaoTTfT — UT Martin Athletics (@utmsports) May 11, 2026

On the mound, Dean McCalla has handled the last three midweek starts and has been sharp in all of them. He’s coming off an eight‑inning outing against Murray State in a 5‑1 win, allowing one run and striking out four. For the season, McCalla has a 9.45 ERA in 10 appearances with 22 strikeouts.

Starting Pitcher Matchups

TBA vs. LHP Wil Libbert

Libbert: 2-2, 7.54 ERA, 1.76 WHIP, 37 IP, 48 H, 32 R, 31 ER, 17 BB, 43 SO, .327 Opp. BA

Weather Forecast

There’ll be a slight wind during Tuesday’s game, but nothing that’ll have a drastic impact on the game. The National Weather Service forecast is “Sunny, with a high near 80. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm” in the afternoon and “clear, with a low around 54. Calm wind,” at night.

How to Watch: UT Martin at No. 15 Ole Miss