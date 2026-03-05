Four-Star Corner Adds Ole Miss Visit After Rebels Push Into Recruitment

Taelyn Mayo’s recruitment took an interesting turn this spring. Back in February, he trimmed his list to five: LSU, Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma and Texas A&M. Ole Miss wasn’t anywhere near it.

At the time, it felt like the Rebels were on the outside looking in. A month later, they’re not just in the picture. They’re getting him on campus.

Mayo, a 6‑foot‑3 corner from Lewisville, Texas, has lined up a busy stretch of spring practices, and Ole Miss sits right in the middle of it with a multi‑day visit set for April 16-18. It’s a notable shift for a prospect who already had his “final” group set, and he’s pretty open about why the Rebels have climbed into the mix.

“They’ve taken the time to learn about me personally and my goals, and shown how I could fit into their system,” Mayo said to Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman. “Their effort to build a relationship and include me in their plans makes me feel valued and like an important part of their future, showing genuine interest in my development as a player and a person.

“The coaches offered personalized feedback after watching my film and discussed how I would fit into their system.”

That’s the theme here: Ole Miss didn’t make the first cut, but it didn’t go away. The staff kept recruiting him, kept talking ball with him, and kept showing him exactly how he’d be used. For a long, fluid corner who flashed at the Polynesian Bowl and finished his junior season with 11 pass breakups and three interceptions, that attention matters.

Mayo’s spring schedule includes LSU (March 28), Texas A&M (April 2), Florida State (April 7) and Texas (April 11), with an official visit to LSU coming May 29-1.

Ole Miss is the only school on that list that wasn’t in his original top five, which says plenty about how quickly things can shift when a staff stays consistent.

He’s also clear about what he’s looking for.

“Being coached by an experienced coaching staff that can improve my technique, game IQ, and athleticism … that kind of attention can really help me reach my potential.”

Ole Miss is banking on that message resonating when he gets to Oxford in April. And for a program that wasn’t even on his board a month ago, getting him in the building is a pretty good sign the Rebels are lurking in this one.