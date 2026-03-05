SEC Coaches Push for 24-Team Playoff as Expansion Debate Grows

The future of the College Football Playoff could be heading toward another round of expansion, and that shift might create more opportunities for programs like Ole Miss.

Several SEC coaches have recently voiced support for a 24-team playoff format as CBS Sports pointed out in a story by Cody Nagel. Among them are Georgia coach Kirby Smart and Tennessee coach Josh Heupel, two prominent voices in a league that already carries major influence in the sport’s postseason structure.

Rebels coach Pete Golding wasn’t given the chance to weigh in on the discussion for now, but he’s probably all in favor of the more the merrier. Making the playoffs is a line item for the resume coaches want.

The discussion comes as college football prepares for more structural changes. Starting in 2026, the SEC will move to a nine-game conference schedule. That move increases the number of difficult games teams must navigate each season and could lead to more losses across the league.

For teams such as Ole Miss, which reached the playoff for the first time following the 2025 season, the conversation about expansion could have long-term implications.

More playoff spots would mean more pathways for programs that compete weekly in one of the nation’s toughest conferences.

The Rebels have already seen how slim the margin can be in the current system.

Even with a strong résumé, the difference between two losses and three losses often determines whether a team earns a playoff berth.

A larger playoff field could change that math.

Nine-game SEC Schedule Raises Stakes

The push from SEC coaches largely stems from the realities of the conference schedule.

For years, critics pointed to the SEC playing eight conference games instead of nine like other leagues. Beginning in 2026, that talking point will disappear as the SEC joins other Power Four conferences with a nine-game format.

But the change comes with consequences.

More league games increase the likelihood that even strong SEC teams could finish with three losses.

In the current 12-team playoff format, that record could place a team on the edge of the selection conversation.

Selection committees often focus heavily on the loss column when comparing playoff contenders. In many cases, a 10–2 record appears safer than a 9–3 résumé, regardless of schedule strength.

That concern is why some coaches believe a 24-team format better reflects the competitive landscape.

In a larger playoff bracket, teams with strong schedules and quality wins could still earn postseason access even with multiple losses.

For a program like the Rebels, that approach could provide valuable insurance.

Ole Miss plays in a division that regularly features ranked opponents and nationally relevant matchups.

Navigating that schedule with only two losses is rarely easy.

Coaches Say Larger Field Could Benefit Fans

Smart explained that playoff expansion could also serve fans and athletic programs.

“I think 24 teams is good for the fan bases,” Smart said while discussing the topic. “I think when coaches and ADs look at it, we’re looking at our fan bases having an expectation that they want to be in the playoffs — it’s playoffs or bust.”

Heupel has expressed a similar view as the sport continues to evolve.

“The way college football is constantly changing, that probably makes the most sense,” Heupel said.

Their public support matters because SEC leadership plays a major role in shaping playoff negotiations.

When multiple coaches in the league begin advocating for expansion, it increases pressure on decision-makers to revisit the current format.

The College Football Playoff currently includes 12 teams, and that structure is expected to remain in place through at least the 2026 season while future models are debated.

Different conferences have proposed various alternatives, including a 16-team format or a potential jump to 24 teams in the future.

For the Rebels, any expansion would likely increase their chances of staying in the national conversation.

What Expansion Could Mean for Ole Miss

Ole Miss proved it can compete on the national stage with its playoff appearance after the 2025 season.

That breakthrough changed expectations around the program.

Making the playoff once often raises the goalposts for what fans expect next.

A larger postseason bracket could help programs like the Rebels maintain that momentum.

In a 24-team field, teams with strong résumés but a few losses would still have a path to the postseason.

That’s especially important in the SEC, where several ranked teams often face each other every week.

The Rebels regularly encounter some of the toughest schedules in college football.

If expansion happens, it could give Ole Miss more opportunities to build on its playoff breakthrough.

Instead of needing nearly perfect seasons, strong campaigns with competitive records could still place the Rebs inside the postseason field.

For a program trying to remain a national contender, that shift could make a meaningful difference in the years ahead.