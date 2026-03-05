SEC rankings show how far Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss has climbed

Quarterback rankings across the SEC arrive every offseason with plenty of certainty and just as much guesswork.

They look official. They spark arguments. And by the middle of the season, many of them look completely different. Still, they’re useful for measuring where players stand entering the year.

A recent SEC quarterback ranking from CBS Sports placed Texas quarterback Arch Manning at the top of the list entering the 2026 season. That part wasn’t exactly surprising. Manning finished the final six weeks of a recent season accounting for 16 touchdowns while committing only two turnovers.

Those numbers — along with the Manning name — tend to carry weight in preseason conversations.

But the more interesting story might sit a little further down the list. It won’t take long to find it.

Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss ranks right behind Manning.

Just a year earlier, Chambliss wasn’t even the clear starter for the Rebels entering the season. Now he appears near the top of the SEC quarterback rankings.

That’s quite a jump for a quarterback whose path to the conference didn’t exactly follow the usual route.

Of course, college football occasionally produces stories like that. Sometimes quarterbacks arrive with enormous hype and recruiting rankings. Other times they quietly work their way into the lineup and end up changing expectations.

Chambliss fits into that second category.

From Division II to SEC Spotlight

Chambliss’ journey to Ole Miss began far from the SEC’s bright lights.

Before arriving in Oxford, he was playing football at Division II Ferris State.

That’s not the typical starting point for quarterbacks who eventually become part of the SEC’s preseason rankings.

But Chambliss transferred to Ole Miss and joined the Rebels’ quarterback room with an opportunity to compete for playing time.

Even then, expectations were modest.

Entering last season, Chambliss was not the clear-cut starter for the Rebels. Ole Miss had several options at quarterback, and there was little indication that Chambliss would soon become one of the conference’s most talked-about players.

Then the season unfolded.

As the schedule progressed, Chambliss gradually took control of the offense. His ability to make plays with both his arm and his legs helped the Rebels move the ball consistently.

By the time Ole Miss reached the most important games of the season, Chambliss was firmly established as the quarterback leading the team.

The Rebels eventually pushed their way into the College Football Playoff, turning Chambliss’ unexpected rise into one of the more unusual quarterback stories in the SEC.

Playoff Success Changes Perception

Quarterbacks tend to gain attention quickly when their teams start winning big games.

Chambliss experienced that shift first-hand.

His performance during the Rebels’ playoff run elevated his profile across the conference. A quarterback who began the year competing for playing time suddenly became a key figure in one of the SEC’s most successful seasons.

Chambliss showed the ability to extend plays, escape pressure and keep drives alive.

That dual-threat ability makes life difficult for defensive coordinators.

It also helped Ole Miss build an offense capable of adapting to different situations.

By the end of the season, Chambliss’ role in the Rebels’ success was clear.

Now he enters 2026 positioned near the top of the SEC quarterback rankings.

Not bad for someone who didn’t even begin the previous year as the Rebels’ undisputed starter.

Manning Headlines Conference List

Of course, the SEC quarterback conversation still begins with Manning.

Texas’ quarterback sits at No. 1 entering the season after his efficient stretch late in the year. Accounting for 16 touchdowns while committing just two turnovers tends to earn a quarterback plenty of attention.

Manning also operates in an offense loaded with talented receivers.

That combination of talent and production makes him an obvious choice for the top position in preseason rankings.

And yes, the SEC once again finds itself discussing a Manning leading the quarterback field.

Some traditions in college football seem to return every few years.

Georgia’s Stockton adds experience

Another quarterback near the top of the SEC rankings is Georgia’s Gunner Stockton.

Stockton brings something many quarterbacks entering the season do not. He has already appeared in the SEC Championship Game for starters.

That type of experience often influences preseason rankings.

According to TruMedia data cited in the CBS Sports evaluation, Stockton has also been highly effective on deep passes of 15 yards or more downfield.

Georgia’s offense frequently relies on stretching the field, and Stockton has shown the ability to execute those plays.

The Bulldogs will likely introduce new receivers into larger roles this season, meaning Stockton will need to develop chemistry with that group.

Still, his experience places him among the conference’s most established quarterbacks entering 2026.

Transfer Portal Re-shaping SEC Quarterback Rooms

Another reason the SEC quarterback rankings change frequently is the transfer portal.

Quarterbacks move between programs far more often than they once did.

Several starting quarterback positions across the conference are now filled by players who began their careers at other schools.

Chambliss is a perfect example.

His path from Ferris State to Ole Miss illustrates how the transfer portal can reshape the quarterback position.

Programs increasingly rely on transfers to add experience quickly.

For coaches, that means quarterback depth charts can look very different from one season to the next.

Preseason Rankings Rarely Last

Of course, preseason rankings come with a major disclaimer.

They are projections made months before the games begin.

Players ranked lower often climb the list once the season unfolds.

Others ranked near the top sometimes fall back when defenses adjust.

The SEC schedule tends to reveal which quarterbacks truly thrive under pressure.

By November, the rankings released in the offseason often look outdated.

Rebels Hoping Chambliss Keeps Climbing

For Ole Miss, the focus entering the 2026 season is building on the momentum from the previous year.

Chambliss will be central to that effort.

His ability to create plays through the air and on the ground gives the Rebels flexibility on offense.

And after guiding Ole Miss during a playoff run, he now enters the season with far more recognition than he had a year ago.

Which makes his rise one of the more interesting developments in the conference.

Not long ago, Chambliss was simply trying to earn the starting quarterback job.

Now he’s sitting near the top of SEC preseason rankings and sharing the conversation with players like Arch Manning.

College football has always produced unexpected stories.

Chambliss’ journey from Division II quarterback to one of the SEC’s most discussed players may be one of the more unusual ones in recent seasons.