Top Mississippi DL Names Top Eight, Sets Official Visit to Ole Miss

Once a top prospect trims his list, things usually calm down for a minute. Mitchell Turner didn’t get that memo.

The Louisville (Miss.) defensive lineman dropped his top eight on Thursday, and instead of slowing the process, it feels like his recruitment is about to pick up steam.

NEWS: Elite 2027 DL Mitchell Turner is down to 8 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals The 6’3 275 DL from Louisville, MS is ranked as the No. 3 DL in the ‘27 Class (per Rivals) Where Should He Go?https://t.co/k5pRvUZLhz pic.twitter.com/VM1tA75kyz — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 6, 2026

Ole Miss made the cut (no surprise there) joining LSU, Texas, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Alabama, Florida and Florida State. It’s a heavyweight group, the kind of list you expect when a kid goes from “promising in‑state defender” to “national name” in about six months.

And if you needed any proof that things are already picking up, look at his calendar. Turner has three official visits locked in: Alabama, Ole Miss and Texas. He’ll be in Oxford on June 5, giving the Rebels an early shot to set the tone before the rest of the contenders cycle through.

Turner’s rise has been especially quick. At 6‑foot‑3 and 275 pounds, he put up video‑game numbers as a junior: 103 tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks. That kind of production tends to get coaches on the phone in a hurry.

“Mitchell Turner had some of the best film we saw along the defensive line,” wrote Rivals’ Charles Power. “Turner is hyper-productive; he had over 40 tackles for loss as a junior. He probably won’t wow you in terms of his physical dimensions, but he has an outstanding first step, great instinct and really plays with phenomenal pad level and leverage. He understands how to move and avoid blocks. Turner has quick hands and there’s a high level of coordination and technical ability with what he shows on film. It’s easy to see why he’s such a dominant player at the high school level, given his skillset at the position.”

He’s still getting used to all of it.

“It’s crazy but great though,” Turner said. “I feel like I’m finally getting noticed and all the hard work is being seen and paying off.”

Now that the finalists are out, the next phase begins — the visits, the pitches, the pressure, the momentum swings.

Turner’s recruitment was already busy, but with a trimmed list and a summer schedule forming, expect it to move even faster from here. Ole Miss is in the mix, and now the real race starts.