Ole Miss Adds Top-10 Defensive Lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker

Ole Miss added a major piece to its future defensive front this week when one of the nation’s top defensive line prospects announced his college decision.

Four-star defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker from Choctaw County High School in Ackerman, Miss., revealed he has committed to Ole Miss. The pledge gives the program a highly ranked in-state recruit early in the 2027 recruiting cycle.

Shumaker is viewed as one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Recruiting rankings list him as the No. 5 defensive lineman nationally and a Top-50 overall prospect in the 2027 class.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound defender announced the decision on social media while thanking those who helped him reach the milestone.

His commitment gives the Rebels an early cornerstone for a recruiting class that is still taking shape.

The Mississippi standout had attracted attention from several programs across the country before making his decision.

Schools including Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas A&M were among those that offered the defensive lineman during his recruiting process.

Even with national interest, the Rebels were able to build strong relationships with the prospect early in his recruitment.

Mississippi Connections Help Ole Miss Build Momentum

One factor in the recruitment involved a connection already inside the Ole Miss program.

Shumaker previously played at Choctaw County High School alongside Caleb Cunningham, who is currently part of the Ole Miss roster.

That relationship helped provide familiarity between the recruit and the Rebels as his recruiting process developed.

The coaching staff also worked to build strong communication with the Mississippi defensive lineman.

Defensive line coach Randall Joyner played a key role in the recruiting effort. Joyner recently chose to remain on the Ole Miss staff, helping maintain stability along the defensive line.

The continued presence of the defensive line coach helped the Rebels keep their recruiting momentum with the Choctaw County standout.

For Ole Miss, maintaining relationships inside the state of Mississippi remains an important part of building recruiting classes.

Landing highly ranked players from within the state has often been a priority for the program.

Shumaker’s pledge represents another example of that focus as the Rebels continue working to strengthen their defensive front.

First, I want to thank God, my family, and my coaches for believing in me and supporting me through this journey. With that being said, I’m blessed to announce that I have committed to Ole Miss. Hotty Toddy! 🔴🔵 @LetsGo_Bo5 @drm_12 @CoachGolding @ChoctawCountyFB @D_Mitchell91 pic.twitter.com/moTsXUB6t9 — 𝙱𝚎𝚗’𝙹𝚊𝚛𝚟𝚒𝚞𝚜 𝙹. 𝚂𝚑𝚞𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚛”4🌟” (@BenJarviuxx) March 6, 2026

Official Visit to Oxford This Summer

Even after making his verbal commitment, Shumaker still plans to return to Oxford later this year.

The Mississippi native has scheduled an official visit with Ole Miss from June 5-7, which will give him additional time with the coaching staff and current players.

Official visits often allow recruits to experience campus life and program culture during the recruiting process.

For the Rebels, the summer trip could strengthen the relationship between the program and the defensive line prospect.

Shumaker’s size and physical tools have helped make him one of the most talked-about defensive prospects in Mississippi.

At roughly 260 pounds, he has the frame many coaches look for when evaluating future SEC defensive linemen.

Players along the defensive line often play a major role in the Southeastern Conference, where strong line play is important on both sides of the ball.

By securing a commitment from a highly ranked defensive lineman, the Rebs add a player many analysts believe could become a key contributor at the college level.

Recruiting cycles can change over time, but Ole Miss has already taken an early step toward shaping its future roster with the commitment from one of the nation’s top defensive line prospects.