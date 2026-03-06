Ole Miss Schedules Visit with Elite 2027 DL Recruit Karlos May

One of the nation’s top defensive prospects in the 2027 recruiting class is preparing to visit Oxford as his recruitment begins to gain momentum.

According to media reports, highly-rated defensive lineman Karlos May has scheduled multiple spring visits with major college football programs, including a trip to see Ole Miss later this month.

The Alabama standout is already drawing strong interest from programs across the country, and the upcoming visit schedule will give him a chance to learn more about several of the sport’s biggest brands.

For the Rebels, the visit marks another step in building relationships with elite defensive prospects in the Southeast.

May has quickly become one of the most talked-about players in the 2027 recruiting cycle as his profile continues to rise among recruiting analysts.

The talented lineman is listed at 6-foot-4 and 305 pounds, giving him the size and physical presence that college programs look for along the defensive front.

Recruiting services rank him among the top defensive players nationally in his class.

The powerful defender is currently rated as the No. 7 defensive lineman in the country for the 2027 recruiting class, a ranking that reflects his growing reputation among evaluators.

Programs throughout the Southeastern Conference and across the nation have taken notice as his offer list continues to grow.

Elite Defensive Prospect Drawing National Attention

May’s recruiting journey is still in its early stages, but the interest from major programs has arrived quickly.

Schools from several conferences have already offered scholarships to the Alabama native.

Among the programs pursuing him are Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Those offers represent a mix of SEC contenders and national powers that regularly compete for top recruiting classes.

May is also regarded as the top defensive lineman in the state of Alabama for the 2027 cycle, further raising his profile as college programs scout future talent.

The rising junior has become a priority target for several coaching staffs that want to add size and strength along the defensive line.

As recruiting interest increases, May has begun setting up visits to help him evaluate each program.

Spring trips will allow him to meet coaching staffs, tour facilities and see campuses up close.

That process is often a key step for recruits as they begin forming impressions about potential college homes.

Rebels Among Programs Hosting Visit This Spring

The Rebels will welcome May to Oxford as part of his busy visit schedule this spring.

His current plan includes a stop at Ole Miss on March 25, giving the Rebs coaching staff an opportunity to show the highly ranked defender what their program has to offer.

Visits like these allow recruits to learn more about team culture, academics and the day-to-day experience of playing college football.

The trip to Oxford will be one of several stops for the Alabama defensive lineman. May has scheduled unofficial visits with multiple programs during the spring evaluation period.

His visit schedule currently includes Auburn on March 21 before the stop with the Rebels four days later.

Additional trips include Georgia on March 28, Ohio State on April 2, Florida State on April 11 and Texas on April 18. He is also scheduled to visit Notre Dame on April 24.

The long list of schools reflects the national attention May has received as recruiting analysts evaluate the 2027 class.

Each visit will provide him with more information as he continues exploring potential college destinations.

Recruiting Battle Could Grow in Coming Months

Several programs have already begun pushing hard in May’s recruitment.

According to recruiting reports, Auburn, Ohio State and Georgia have been among the schools showing strong interest early.

Those programs have made efforts to establish relationships with the talented defensive lineman as his recruitment develops.

The in-state Tigers could hold an early advantage simply because of proximity. Still, May’s visit schedule shows he intends to examine multiple options before making any decisions.

As the process continues, the defensive lineman is also beginning to set up official visits.

Reports indicate that May has already scheduled official visits with both Auburn and Georgia later in the recruiting cycle.