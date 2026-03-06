SEC Spring Football Storylines Include Ole Miss Outlook for 2026

Spring football has arrived across the country, and several major storylines are shaping the sport before the 2026 season even begins.

In a recent national column, CBS Sports writer Brandon Marcello outlined “25 Things for Spring,” highlighting developments that could define the next college football season.

His list touches on coaching changes, roster turnover and the evolving business side of the sport.

Many of the most important developments won’t happen during practice drills. Marcello noted some of the biggest shifts will take place “in locker rooms, courtrooms and the corridors of power in Washington.”

That reality affects every program across the Southeastern Conference, including Ole Miss as the Rebels prepare for another offseason of roster movement and competition.

Spring practice has become far different from what it once was. Years ago, teams mostly used the workouts to develop depth and give fans a look at returning stars during a spring scrimmage.

Now, many programs treat the period as a complete reset because of heavy roster turnover from the transfer portal.

Marcello’s report notes that college football has entered a period where player movement and coaching changes reshape teams each offseason.

For Ole Miss, that means spring football is less about routine practice and more about figuring out the roster that will actually take the field in the fall.

Transfer Portal, Roster Movement Reshape Spring Football

Across the country, coaches are spending the spring months installing systems and integrating new players who arrived through recruiting or the transfer portal.

Marcello pointed out that roster changes have become so common that spring practice now serves as a key rebuilding period for many teams.

Programs must quickly blend returning veterans with newcomers while also adjusting to coaching changes and new schemes.

In the SEC, that situation isn’t unique to the Rebels. Nearly every team in the league enters the offseason with some level of roster turnover.

Ole Miss is part of that broader trend as the Rebs prepare to sort through depth charts and competition at multiple positions.

The same dynamic is happening nationwide. According to Marcello, dozens of teams will begin spring practice with new coaches or significantly reworked staffs.

Coaching Changes Across Sport Impact SEC Race

Coaching turnover is another major storyline entering the 2026 season.

Marcello reported that 33 FBS programs begin spring drills with new head coaches, showing how quickly the landscape has changed.

Even historically stable programs have experienced staff changes or adjustments.

That ripple effect impacts recruiting, player development and how teams approach the upcoming season.

For SEC programs like Ole Miss, stability can sometimes be an advantage during these periods of change.

But even established staffs must adapt as new coordinators, assistants and analysts move around the sport.

Spring practices give coaches their first extended chance to evaluate how those adjustments will work.

College Football’s Power Structure Also Under Scrutiny

Another storyline highlighted in Marcello’s report involves issues away from the field.

Legal battles, policy debates and financial questions continue to influence college athletics.

The discussion around NIL deals, player compensation and governance remains ongoing as lawmakers and administrators debate the sport’s future.

Marcello noted that many of the defining moments for college football might come in boardrooms or courtrooms rather than on practice fields.

For teams like Ole Miss, those decisions could eventually affect recruiting, roster management and the structure of the sport itself.

While those debates continue, coaches are focused on preparing their teams for the coming season.

SEC Teams Continue Preparing for Fall Competition

Despite the uncertainty across college football, the annual cycle of preparation continues.

Spring practice remains a critical time for evaluating players, installing schemes and building chemistry.

Ole Miss and the rest of the SEC will use the next several weeks to shape depth charts and determine which players might take on larger roles.

Across the country, teams are facing similar challenges.

Marcello’s national overview highlights just how many moving pieces exist in modern college football.

Between transfer portal activity, coaching changes and broader governance issues, the sport continues to evolve quickly.

For the Rebels and the rest of the conference, spring practice offers the first clues about how those changes might influence the 2026 season.