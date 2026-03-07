Ole Miss Crashes SEC Tournament Semifinals, Faces Texas Next

Dictate and disrupt is the name of the game for No. 24 Ole Miss and they’re living up to it at the SEC Tournament.

The Rebels have dictated both of its wins and are the ones disrupting the tournament bracket. Of the four teams in the semifinals, the top three seeded teams are still alive and seven-seed Ole Miss has crashed the party.

Ole Miss will look to keep disrupting the tournament Saturday night when it tips off against Texas, the tournament’s No. 3 seed and No. 4 ranked team in the nation.

After the 89-78 quarterfinal win against Vanderbilt, coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin talked about how the Rebels’ regular season win against the Commodores gave her team confidence.

“Honestly, people don’t talk about it a lot, but we beat them earlier in the year. My players already had confidence because they had seen it happen,” she said. “But we also put that completely out of our minds because we felt like they were playing for something — and so were we. Right now we’re doing really well with the underdog mentality.”

The road continues… Team 51 takes down 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗼𝗽-𝟱 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺𝘀 for the first time in program history 🙌 #HottyToddy x #Give pic.twitter.com/eJmNR6YajN — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) March 7, 2026

The Rebels should be able to harness that same energy and motivation. While they didn’t beat then-undefeated Texas in Austin, losing by just three points on the road is proof enough the Rebels can win a game on a neutral court.

To beat the Longhorns, though, will require a similar level of defensive intensity Ole Miss has shown in two games already. Because if the Rebels keep playing like that, anyone can be beaten.

SEC Tournament Schedule and Results

Wednesday, March 4 – First round

Game 1: No. 9 Kentucky 94, No. 16 Arkansas 64

Game 2: No. 12 Florida 86, No. 13 Mississippi State 68

Game 3: No. 15 Auburn 50, No. 10 Texas A&M 49

Game 4: No. 11 Alabama 65, No. 14 Missouri 48

Thursday, March 5 – Second round

Game 5: No. 9 Kentucky 76, No. 8 Georgia 61

Game 6: No. 5 Oklahoma 82, No. 12 Florida 64

Game 7: No. 7 Ole Miss 73, No. 15 Auburn 57

Game 8: No. 11 Alabama 76, No. 6 Tennessee 64

Friday, March 6 – Quarterfinals

Game 9: No. 1 South Carolina 87, No. 9 Kentucky 64

Game 10: No. 4 LSU 112, No. 5 Oklahoma 78

Game 11: No. 7 Ole Miss 89, No. 2 Vanderbilt 78

Game 12: No. 3 Texas 83, No. 11 Alabama 60

Saturday, March 7 – Semifinals

Game 13: No. 4 LSU vs. No. 1 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

Game 14: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Texas, 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 8 – Championship