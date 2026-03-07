Texas Pulls Away from Rebels 85-68 in SEC Tournament Semifinal

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Ole Miss fought back in the second half but couldn’t finish the comeback Saturday night, falling 85-68 to Texas in the SEC Tournament semifinal.

The Rebels spent most of the game trying to close a gap created early by the Longhorns. Ole Miss showed life in the third quarter, trimming the lead and giving itself a chance entering the final period.

But Texas answered in the fourth quarter with a strong scoring run to secure the victory and move on to the championship game.

Ole Miss finished the night with a 23-11 record after the semifinal loss.

The game started with Texas quickly setting the tone. The Longhorns jumped out to a 12-0 run, forcing the Rebels to regroup early in the first quarter.

Ole Miss eventually settled in and began to score, but Texas still held a 22-16 lead after the opening period.

The Rebs matched Texas with 16 points again in the second quarter, but the Longhorns added 20 more to extend their advantage.

By halftime, Ole Miss trailed 42-32 and needed a second-half push to stay in the tournament.

Ole Miss Surge Cuts Deficit Late in Third

The Rebels delivered that push coming out of the break.

Ole Miss outscored Texas 23-15 in the third quarter and steadily chipped away at the lead. Defensive stops and improved shooting helped the Rebels regain momentum.

The key moment came at the end of the quarter when Denim DeShields knocked down a 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

That shot brought Ole Miss within two points heading into the fourth quarter and gave the Rebels real hope of completing the comeback.

Texas responded immediately in the final period.

The Longhorns scored 28 points in the fourth quarter while holding the Rebels to just 13.

A late run by Texas stretched the lead back to double digits and ultimately put the game out of reach.

Despite the loss, the Rebels showed resilience after trailing by double figures earlier in the game.

DeShields Leads Scoring for Rebels

Denim DeShields helped lead the offensive effort for Ole Miss and provided one of the game’s biggest moments with her late third-quarter 3-pointer.

Cotie McMahon also played a major role offensively as the Rebels worked to stay within reach throughout the second half.

Christeen Iwuala added a strong effort in the paint with 12 points and eight rebounds for the Rebs.

Ole Miss showed improved scoring during the third quarter but struggled to keep the momentum going in the fourth.

Texas capitalized on those missed chances and used consistent scoring down the stretch to widen the margin.

The Rebels continued to compete until the final minutes but couldn’t overcome the Longhorns’ late surge.

Rebels Await NCAA Tournament Next

Even with the loss, Ole Miss’ run to the SEC Tournament semifinal showed the team’s ability to compete against top competition.

The Rebels now turn their attention to the NCAA Tournament selection process.

Ole Miss’ overall record and performance during the season should put the Rebels in position to continue playing in March.

For now, the Rebs leave Greenville after a tournament run that included a semifinal appearance and a competitive showing against one of the league’s top teams.

The Rebels showed their ability to respond to adversity, even when facing a tough opponent on a big stage.