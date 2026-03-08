Ole Miss Absorbs Early Punch, Pulls Away For Win Over Evansville

Ole Miss didn’t need to play a perfect game to beat Evansville. It just needed to play like the more talented team for a few stretches, and that’s exactly what the Rebels did.

There was a brief moment early where things could’ve gone sideways.

Ole Miss grabbed the first run in the opening inning, but Evansville answered quickly and took the lead with a two‑run single the next frame. That kind of exchange can sometimes turn a Sunday afternoon into a grind, especially when a visiting team starts believing it can hang around.

Instead, the Rebels responded the way good teams are supposed to. Rather than pressing or trying to force a big inning, they just kept stacking quality at‑bats. The lineup found its rhythm in the middle innings, and once it did, the game tilted decisively.

The big swing came when Tristan Bissetta launched a three‑run homer that instantly changed the feel of the afternoon.

Got the outfield dancin'! 🕺🕺@TristanBissetta with the 3-run HR💥💥 pic.twitter.com/Ujib0Q0G2W — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) March 8, 2026

What had been a tight game suddenly had some breathing room, and Ole Miss looked much more comfortable from that point forward. That swing didn’t just add runs, but also reset the momentum completely.

From there, the Rebels played with the kind of calm you expect from a team that knows it has the upper hand. The offense kept adding insurance, the pitching settled in, and Evansville never really found a path back into the game.

On the mound, Wil Libbert did exactly what he needed to. He didn’t overpower the Purple Aces; he controlled the game, limited the damage (two runs in five innings), and let his offense work. That steadiness allowed Ole Miss to hand things over to the bullpen without much drama.

And that might have been the most encouraging part of the day. There was no frantic comeback required, no scrambling, no need for a late miracle. Once the Rebels pushed ahead, they simply managed the rest of the game the way a confident team should.

The bullpen made sure it stayed that way. Four relievers combined to allow just five baserunners on two hits while striking out nine. A few runners reached, but none scored, which is exactly what you want from a bullpen in control.

It wasn’t the flashiest performance of the season, but it didn’t need to be.

Sometimes the most telling games are the ones where a team absorbs an early punch, settles into its strengths, and quietly pulls away.

Ole Miss did exactly that, turning what briefly looked like a competitive afternoon into a steady, comfortable win.

Pitching Decisions

WP: Wil Libbert (2-1), 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 5 K, 2 HBP, 83 TP

LP: Kevin Reed (2-2), 3.1 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 5 BB, 3 SO, 1 HBP, 79 TP

Ole Miss Batting Leaders

Tristan Bissetta: 2-4, 3 RBI, 2 R, 1 K, 1 HR

Judd Utermark: 1-3, 2 R, 1 2B, 2 BB, 1 K

Brayden Randle: 1-3, 2 RBI, 1 R, 1 BB, K

Next Up

The Rebels’ schedule is about to get a lot more difficult.

Ole Miss will head to Hattiesburg, Miss. on Tuesday to face No. 10 Southern Miss before traveling to No. 3 Texas to kickoff its SEC schedule. All four games will be streamed on SECN+.